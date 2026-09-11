Aryna Sabalenka Breaks Novak Djokovic’s Unique Final Record at US Open 2026, Eyes Historic Serena Williams Three-Peat

US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka continued to establish her supremacy at the most important venues in tennis as she came away with a victory over Jessica Pegula, 7-5, 6-2, in the US Open 2026 women’s singles semifinal. The star from Belarus displayed another dominant performance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach her fourth consecutive US Open final and get closer to the milestone of winning her third straight tennis title at the event.

The pressure on Sabalenka was not eased even after the first few rounds of the tournament. However, she has once again returned to her best level in this edition of the US Open. Facing Pegula, an impressive Sabalenka scored 29 winners, including 7 aces, and exhibited the aggressive baseline style that has made her one of the top players on hard courts worldwide.

Aryna Sabalenka Breaks Novak Djokovic

Sabalenka’s success at the semifinal against Pegula was a huge win for her as it marked the achievement of an extraordinary achievement. She became the very first man or woman in the Open Era to qualify for eight straight finals of hardcourt Grand Slam matches, thereby breaking a record that had previously belonged to Novak Djokovic. The great run had its start when Sabalenka competed in the 2023 Australian Open and continued for both the Australian and US Opens afterwards.

The accomplishment has highlighted Sabalenka’s supremacy on hard courts once again. From 2023 onwards, she is the one whom the women players refer and whose level of performance they would like to match, in particular on hard courts. She combines power and high athleticism with improved consistency to reach one final after another. Under pressure, her skills have been a big part in her historic streak.

Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Serena Williams’ US Open Three-Peat

Elena Rybakina is the only one standing between Sabalenka and tennis immortality. She fought back from behind the set to defeat Coco Gauff and reach the championship match in the other semifinal.

Sabalenka will be the only woman in the Open Era to hold three consecutive US Open singles titles if she can get past Rybakina in the match at hand. The accomplishment has only been the one of Chris Evert and Serena Williams. It was Serena who completed a three-peat of the titles when she won the US Open in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

The 28-year-old player first won the US Open in 2024, then in 2025, and this year she is in a final again. There are only two people who could ever have done it in the history of the US Open, so by doing so she could go into her ranks. Sabalenka, who has reached four straight finals in New York and enjoys unparalleled confidence on indoor courts, will go into the match with an expectation.

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