Sunday, May 4, 2025
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6 (3) in a high-stakes WTA Madrid Open final to win her third title at the tournament. The World No. 1 extended her dominant 2025 season with her sixth final appearance, adding to her growing legacy in women’s tennis.

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6(3) to win her third Madrid Open title and sixth final appearance in 2025.


World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka continued her remarkable 2025 season with a straight-sets victory over Coco Gauff to win her third Madrid Open title.

A Commanding Start and a Gritty Finish by Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka showcased both dominance and resilience as she defeated Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Caja Magica on Saturday to secure her third title of the year. The world number one opened the match with a blistering display, winning 17 consecutive points to establish a 4-1 lead in the first set.

Despite the early onslaught, Sabalenka had to dig deep in the second set. Gauff, showing signs of resurgence after a challenging run of form, broke early to lead 2-1 and later served for the set at 5-4. The American had previously won five of their nine encounters and looked poised to force a decider. But Sabalenka saved a set point and eventually broke back on her fifth opportunity—punctuated by a moment of levity when she accidentally dropped her racket mid-rally.

Growing Legacy of Aryna Sabalenka

This win marks Sabalenka’s third Madrid Open title, having previously lifted the trophy in 2021 and 2023. Last year, she fell to Iga Swiatek in the final, but this year’s triumph reestablishes her dominance on the Spanish clay.

Adding Madrid to her titles in Brisbane and Miami, Sabalenka has now reached the final in six out of eight tournaments in 2025—an exceptional display of consistency. Her latest victory extends her lead over Swiatek to more than 4,000 points in the rankings. Nevertheless, Swiatek maintains her position at world number two, staying ahead of Gauff.

A Decisive Tie-Break and a Costly Error

Serving at 5-6 in the second set, Gauff saved a match point with a gutsy second serve, forcing the set into a tie-break. But Sabalenka’s composure shone through once again. She pulled away in the breaker and closed out the match on her second match point, helped by a double fault from Gauff.

