Aryna Sabalenka Fires Back at Journalist Ahead of US Open 2026: ‘There’s Something Wrong With People’ | WATCH VIDEO

US Open 2026: Women’s Tennis Association No.1 Ranked athlete Aryna Sabalenka gave a witty reply to a journalist went viral as the latter raised a question about her recent results. With only a day to go for US Open 2026 to get underway, despite Sabalenka’s multiple title wins in the Grand Slam event, there are significant concerns about her recent form. However, the Belarusian seemingly brushed aside those concerns.

US Open 2026: What did Aryna Sabalenka respond to the journalist’s question about her form?

While the 28-year-old had clinched the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles this year, she is yet to win a Grand Slam crown. Sabalenka was the runner-up in the Australian Open, suffered a quarter-final exit in French Open and endured a defeat in the Round of 16 fixture in Wimbledon. Aside from that, she had failed to go deep in the Cincinnati Open and the National Bank Open in Toronto too. Having won her most recent Grand Slam in US Open, Sabalenka can retain some optimism. Hence, the journalist asked:

“Whenever someone at your level doesn’t have the results the last couple tournaments, people wanna say ‘What’s wrong with Aryna?’ Is anything wrong with your game?”

To which she replied:

“Maybe there’s something wrong with people.”

Aryna Sabalenka to the people saying ‘What’s wrong with Aryna?’ after her recent results “Whenever someone at your level doesn’t have the results the last couple tournaments, people wanna say ‘What’s wrong with Aryna?’ Is anything wrong with your game?” Aryna: “Maybe there’s… pic.twitter.com/SY7PlIuAr6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 28, 2026







US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka delighted at prize money boost

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old was among the handful of players limiting their media duties before the tournament during French Open and Wimbledon in protest for a higher percentage of tournament review for a prize money. Hence, The U.S. Open announced a record $108 million prize ‌purse for this year’s tournament, while the four Grand Slams unveiled plans for an advisory council following growing pressure from leading players for increased prize money and a bigger role in decisions affecting the sport. In response, Sabalenka claimed, as quoted by Reuters:

“We’re super happy … that we’re finally getting to the point where ⁠we wanted to be at the very beginning. Hopefully we’re not gonna ​boycott media or tournament or anything in the future. We all going to be happy, and that’s ​all we wanted from the very beginning.”

Sabalenka had beaten Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 Women’s Singles final.

(With inputs from Reuters)