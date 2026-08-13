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Home > Sports News > Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends

Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends

Aryna Sabalenka has featured on the cover of TIME magazine, joining tennis icons Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Coco Gauff among the publication’s celebrated stars.

Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends. Photo X
Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 22:29 IST

Aryna Sabalenka has added another prestigious achievement to her growing list of accomplishments after becoming the latest tennis superstar to feature on the cover of TIME magazine.

The world No. 1 celebrated the recognition on social media, describing the opportunity as a major honour. Her appearance places her alongside some of the biggest names in tennis history, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and rising American star Coco Gauff, who have all previously been recognised by the influential publication.

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Sharing images of the cover with her followers, Sabalenka wrote: “What an honor to be on the cover of TIME. Thank you for having me.”

The feature offered readers a glimpse into the personality behind the Belarusian’s intense on-court presence. Known for her powerful game and fiery competitive spirit, Sabalenka revealed that dancing and making social media content help her disconnect from the pressures of professional tennis.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about dealing with criticism online and the need to create a healthy separation between her professional and personal lives.

“I want to be remembered as a fighter on court, but so cool and fun off court,” Sabalenka said.

Her TIME interview also touched upon some of the most painful experiences of her life. Sabalenka has endured the deaths of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov and her father Sergey, with the losses leaving a profound impact on her.

The tennis star explained that competing and remaining involved in the sport helped her navigate an extremely difficult period.

“Tennis really saved me from depression,” she told TIME.

Beyond her personal journey, Sabalenka also addressed wider issues affecting professional tennis. She spoke about the collective influence players can have and suggested that competitors could stand together if circumstances ever forced them to consider boycotting a Grand Slam tournament.

Sabalenka Joins Illustrious Tennis List

Sabalenka’s TIME cover adds her name to a select group of tennis personalities who have been recognised by the magazine.

Federer was featured as one of TIME’s 2018 TIME100 cover models, reflecting his status as a global sporting figure whose influence extended well beyond the tennis court.

Serena Williams has also had a long association with TIME. She appeared on a 2001 cover alongside her sister Venus before receiving another solo cover in 2018, which highlighted her return to tennis, motherhood and her evolving life away from competition.

Gauff represents the younger generation of tennis stars to receive similar recognition. TIME featured the American on a 2024 cover, focusing on her ambitions, the pressures surrounding her rapid rise and her development into one of the sport’s leading young figures.

For Sabalenka, the cover represents another milestone in a career already defined by major titles and a powerful personality. It also underlines her growing influence beyond the tennis court.

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Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends
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Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends

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Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends
Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends
Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends
Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends

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