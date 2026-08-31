Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

US Open 2026: Women’s Tennis Association No.1 Ranked player Aryna Sabalenka will be in action as she is set to open her US Open 2026 campaign on August 31, Monday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sabalenka will face Colombia’s Camila Osorio, ranked 59th as the Belarusian will hope to advance to the second round comfortably.

Sabalenka’s recent performances have left a lot to be desired. While the 28-year-old had clinched the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles this year, she is yet to win a Grand Slam crown. Sabalenka was the runner-up in the Australian Open, suffered a quarter-final exit in French Open and endured a defeat in the Round of 16 fixture in Wimbledon. Aside from that, she had failed to go deep in the Cincinnati Open and the National Bank Open in Toronto too. Having won her most recent Grand Slam in US Open last year, Sabalenka can retain some optimism. Should the 28-year-old capture the US Open crown this year, she will become the first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back titles at the U.S. Open.

Securing consecutive titles through a powerful and precise game, the 28-year-old has established herself as the dominant force at Flushing Meadows. No woman has experienced a similar streak since the American legend Serena Williams claimed three consecutive titles from 2012 to 2014. Sabalenka appeared set to solidify her dominance in women’s tennis following her hardcourt victories in Brisbane, Indian Wells, and Miami. However, her momentum has unexpectedly stalled, as evidenced by a 17-7 win-loss record since April, highlighting a decline in consistency.

Osorio, meanwhile, has had a promising career so far, winning three WTA singles titles, most notably clinching the Copa Colsanitas in Bogotá, twice in 2021 and 2024. In January 2026, Osorio won her first-ever hard-court trophy by winning the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open in Manila, Philippines. But she is likely to fall short in the match against Sabalenka.

Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio US Open 2026 Singles match in India?

The current scheduled time of the match is 9:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network TV channels, while the live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.