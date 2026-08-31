LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Women's Tennis Association No.1 Ranked player Aryna Sabalenka will be in action as she is set to open her US Open 2026 campaign on August 31, Monday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 20:09 IST

US Open 2026: Women’s Tennis Association No.1 Ranked player Aryna Sabalenka will be in action as she is set to open her US Open 2026 campaign on August 31, Monday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sabalenka will face Colombia’s Camila Osorio, ranked 59th as the Belarusian will hope to advance to the second round comfortably.

Sabalenka’s recent performances have left a lot to be desired. While the 28-year-old had clinched the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles this year, she is yet to win a Grand Slam crown. Sabalenka was the runner-up in the Australian Open, suffered a quarter-final exit in French Open and endured a defeat in the Round of 16 fixture in Wimbledon. Aside from that, she had failed to go deep in the Cincinnati Open and the National Bank Open in Toronto too. Having won her most recent Grand Slam in US Open last year, Sabalenka can retain some optimism. Should the 28-year-old capture the US Open crown this year, she will become the first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back titles at the U.S. Open.

You Might Be Interested In

Securing consecutive titles through a powerful and precise game, the 28-year-old has established herself as the dominant force at Flushing Meadows. No woman has experienced a similar streak since the American legend Serena Williams claimed three consecutive titles from 2012 to 2014. Sabalenka appeared set to solidify her dominance in women’s tennis following her hardcourt victories in Brisbane, Indian Wells, and Miami. However, her momentum has unexpectedly stalled, as evidenced by a 17-7 win-loss record since April, highlighting a decline in consistency.

Osorio, meanwhile, has had a promising career so far, winning three WTA singles titles, most notably clinching the Copa Colsanitas in Bogotá, twice in 2021 and 2024. In January 2026, Osorio won her first-ever hard-court trophy by winning the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open in Manila, Philippines. But she is likely to fall short in the match against Sabalenka.

Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio US Open 2026 Singles match in India?

The current scheduled time of the match is 9:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network TV channels, while the live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Tags: Aryna SabalenkaCamila Osorious openUS Open 2026

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Cricket Team Captain to Host ‘Family Full House’ From September 19 | Check All Details

WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India?

IND vs BAN: Will India Tour Bangladesh? Tamim Iqbal Gives Big Update as New Window Emerges For White-Ball Series

IND vs AFG T20I Series: RCB All-Rounder Set For Team India Comeback? Axar Patel Likely to Face Axe | Latest Report

Football Transfer News: Barcelona Sign 16-Year-Old Mikael Baza From HSV Hamburg Until 2029 | Who is The Teenage Defender?

LATEST NEWS

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Towel Warmers Emerge as a Practical Comfort Upgrade for Modern Bathrooms

Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale

Kashmira Irani Pregnant With First Child: ‘Amber Dhara’ Star Announces Pregnancy With Akshat Saxena – See Post

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

LuminKraft Is Building a New Manufacturing Base for India’s Electrified Economy

Nostalgia Meets Modern Everyday Fashion as Veteran Actor Mukesh Khanna Launches the Exclusive Shaktimaan Merchandise Collection by KHUSH

Shalini Pandey Breaks Silence On Fake AI Video: ‘Completely Fabricated’, Actor Warns Against Sharing Deepfake

Sakshamthad Foundation Honoured With National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2026 for Education, Skills and Community

Why India Rejected the Indus Waters Treaty Arbitration Award to Pakistan? Explained

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS