AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: AS Roma continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a preseason friendly against French side AS Cannes at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Sunday, July 26. Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to rotate his squad as the Giallorossi continue building match fitness ahead of the new Serie A campaign, while Cannes will look to produce a memorable performance against one of Italy’s biggest clubs in front of their home supporters.

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Match Details

Match: AS Cannes vs AS Roma

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Competition: Club Friendly 2026

Club Friendly 2026 Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Venue: Stade Pierre de Coubertin, Cannes, France

Stade Pierre de Coubertin, Cannes, France Local Time: 3:30 PM CEST

3:30 PM CEST India Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch AS Cannes vs AS Roma Live on TV?

Supporters in Italy can watch the match live on Roma TV and the club’s official broadcast platforms. In Australia, the match will be available on ESPN Australia, while selected regional broadcasters are expected to provide coverage in other countries.

How to Watch AS Cannes vs AS Roma Live Streaming?

Fans can stream the preseason friendly through Roma TV and AS Roma’s official digital platforms. Viewers in the United States and Canada can also watch via SportsEngine Play, while supporters worldwide can follow live commentary, match statistics and live updates through the FotMob app.

Stade Pierre de Coubertin Stadium Report

The Stade Pierre de Coubertin is expected to provide an excellent playing surface for this preseason encounter. Roma are likely to dominate possession, but extensive squad rotation from both teams could make for an open and entertaining contest with several youngsters getting valuable minutes.

Predicted Playing XI

AS Cannes Predicted XI: Badiashile; Cisse, Mambu, Camara, Diallo; Mambu, Etshimi, Boutrah; Abbas, El Khoumisti, Goncalves.

AS Roma Predicted XI: Svilar; Rensch, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Bah, Soulé; Dybala, Malen; Dovbyk.

Team Stats

AS Roma are preparing for the 2026-27 Serie A season under Gian Piero Gasperini.

The match forms part of Roma’s preseason training schedule.

AS Cannes will enjoy home advantage at Stade Pierre de Coubertin.

Roma are expected to give several first-team players and youngsters valuable playing time.

The Giallorossi boast attacking stars including Paulo Dybala, Donyell Malen and Artem Dovbyk.

Match Prediction

Roma possess significantly greater quality and depth across the pitch and should control the game despite expected squad rotation. AS Cannes will aim to frustrate the Italian side and capitalize on any defensive lapses, but Roma’s superior attacking talent is likely to prove decisive.

Prediction: AS Cannes 0-3 AS Roma