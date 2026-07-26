LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: AS Roma continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a preseason friendly against French side AS Cannes at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Sunday, July 26. Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to rotate his squad as the Giallorossi continue building match fitness ahead of the new Serie A campaign, while Cannes will look to produce a memorable performance against one of Italy's biggest clubs in front of their home supporters.

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 20:54 IST

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: AS Roma continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a preseason friendly against French side AS Cannes at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Sunday, July 26. Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to rotate his squad as the Giallorossi continue building match fitness ahead of the new Serie A campaign, while Cannes will look to produce a memorable performance against one of Italy’s biggest clubs in front of their home supporters.

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Match Details

  • Match: AS Cannes vs AS Roma
  • Competition: Club Friendly 2026
  • Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
  • Venue: Stade Pierre de Coubertin, Cannes, France
  • Local Time: 3:30 PM CEST
  • India Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch AS Cannes vs AS Roma Live on TV?

Supporters in Italy can watch the match live on Roma TV and the club’s official broadcast platforms. In Australia, the match will be available on ESPN Australia, while selected regional broadcasters are expected to provide coverage in other countries.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch AS Cannes vs AS Roma Live Streaming?

Fans can stream the preseason friendly through Roma TV and AS Roma’s official digital platforms. Viewers in the United States and Canada can also watch via SportsEngine Play, while supporters worldwide can follow live commentary, match statistics and live updates through the FotMob app.

Stade Pierre de Coubertin Stadium Report

The Stade Pierre de Coubertin is expected to provide an excellent playing surface for this preseason encounter. Roma are likely to dominate possession, but extensive squad rotation from both teams could make for an open and entertaining contest with several youngsters getting valuable minutes.

Predicted Playing XI

AS Cannes Predicted XI: Badiashile; Cisse, Mambu, Camara, Diallo; Mambu, Etshimi, Boutrah; Abbas, El Khoumisti, Goncalves.

AS Roma Predicted XI: Svilar; Rensch, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Bah, Soulé; Dybala, Malen; Dovbyk.

Team Stats

  • AS Roma are preparing for the 2026-27 Serie A season under Gian Piero Gasperini.
  • The match forms part of Roma’s preseason training schedule.
  • AS Cannes will enjoy home advantage at Stade Pierre de Coubertin.
  • Roma are expected to give several first-team players and youngsters valuable playing time.
  • The Giallorossi boast attacking stars including Paulo Dybala, Donyell Malen and Artem Dovbyk.

Match Prediction

Roma possess significantly greater quality and depth across the pitch and should control the game despite expected squad rotation. AS Cannes will aim to frustrate the Italian side and capitalize on any defensive lapses, but Roma’s superior attacking talent is likely to prove decisive.

Prediction: AS Cannes 0-3 AS Roma

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
Tags: as cannes vs as roma

RELATED News

TRE vs LDN, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

WATCH VIDEO: Team India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur, Dating Rumours go Viral

IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep

Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Wins Historic Third Consecutive Weightlifting Gold, Extends India’s Medal Tally On Day 4

Hardik Pandya’s Return Date Revealed: When Will Team India Star Make His Comeback To International Cricket?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Juan Orlando Hernández? Former Honduran President Returns Home After Donald Trump Pardon

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Hardik Pandya’s Return Date Revealed: When Will Team India Star Make His Comeback To International Cricket?

Real Madrid Set €160 Million Tag For Brazilian Star Vinicius Jr After Arsenal Interest: Report

PM Modi Sets Up Task Force Under Nandan Nilekani: Will Technology Stop Paper Leaks In India?

Cleared Of POCSO Allegations, RCB Star Yash Dayal Set To Leave Uttar Pradesh For Chhattisgarh

CAT 2026 Notification Out: Exam On Nov 29, Check Registration Date, Eligibility & Fees

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know

Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
AS Cannes vs AS Roma Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS