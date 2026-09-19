AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction: When And Where to Watch Serie A Clash? Check Live Streaming Details, Team News And More

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction: AS Roma will take on Inter Milan in a much-anticipated Serie A Matchday 5 clash at the Stadio Olimpico this Saturday, September 19 th. Roma and Inter sit among the early pace-setters in the Serie A table with both teams boasting four straight wins entering this mouth-watering 5 th round duel. Roma have been clinical in their start under Gian Piero Gasperini, having collected 12 points from their first four matches while also letting in just once. Inter have been just as good in the league having posted four wins from the same number of matches and with the best attacking record in the division with 13 goals in the bag.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan: Date, Time And Venue

Match: AS Roma vs Inter Milan

Competition: Serie A 2026/27

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 6:00 PM CEST / 9:30 PM IST

Matchday: 5

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Details

Indian fans can view and enjoy watching the Serie A clash live on ZEE5. This will also get live telecasted on the Unite8 Sports Network. ZEE Entertainment who has the sole Serie A media rights for India and the subcontinent from 2026/27.

AS Roma Team News

Roma have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, winning all four Serie A games with a single goal conceded.

Donyell Malen has been the most prolific with six goals in four league matches. Paulo Dybala is also in line to start up front.

Wesley was involved in a knock during Roma’s Champions League trip to Istanbul, but tends to be available. James was also absent from training this week after a recent illness, but Riccardo Marchizza tends to replace him if required. Emanuele Lulli is also likely to feature following his recent illness.

AS Roma Predicted Lineup: Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Lulli, Cristante, Pisilli, Molina; Soulé; Dybala, Malen.

Inter Milan Team News

Inter also in Rome are arriving with a perfect 4 games played in Serie A. Their latest game in Serie A finished with a resounding 3-5 comeback victory vs. Udinese.

Cristian Chivu is unavailable due to international duties. Meanwhile, John Stones, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Djed Spence remain injured.

Marcus Thuram will also be available after netting and providing an assist in the win at Udinese, and Lautaro Martinez will be another key attacking option.

Inter Milan Predicted Lineup: J. Martinez; Akanji, Pavard, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Esposito.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction

With both sides having 12 points from 4 games going into the clash, this becomes an even contest. Inter possess the better defensive record, conceding only once. However, Roma have netted one more time.

Roma are at home and so should have the advantage; they also seem to be the more defensive team, so it could result in a close match. Inter play some good attacking football with good strikers such as Crespo and Adriano, so they should be able to punish the odd defensive mistake. A 2-2 draw could be a fair prediction.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 Inter Milan

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