AS Roma vs Real Madrid Prediction: Who Will Win in ROM vs RMA? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

AS Roma vs Real Madrid Prediction: Real Madrid will look to continue their winning start to the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaign when they travel to the Stadio Olimpico on October 14. The clash will see José Mourinho face his former club, adding another intriguing storyline to an important league-phase encounter.

Real Madrid opened their European season with a 2-1 win over Inter Milan, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde. Roma had to settle for a point in their first game, sharing the spoils at Fenerbahce 1-1 and they will be looking for the home field to give them a lift against the Spanish giants.

Roma vs Real Madrid: Match Details

Match: AS Roma vs Real Madrid

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2026/27

Date: October 14, 2026

Kick-off: 9:00 PM CEST (October 15, 12:30 AM IST)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

ROM vs RMA: Roma Team News

Roma will be missing goalkeeper Mile Svilar, midfielder Bryan Cristante and possibly also Konstantinos Koulierakis. Gian Piero Gasperini may look to Paulo Dybala and Matias Soul to provide service to striker Donyell Malen.

ROM vs RMA: Real Madrid Team News

There are doubts over the availability of a number of Real Madrid players who have been injured, such as Eder Milito, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, as per their pre-match injury reports. Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde are predicted to start.

ROM vs RMA: Predicted Lineups

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Koné, De Roon, Wesley; Dybala, Soulé; Malen.

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Rüdiger, Carreras; Valverde, Bernardo Silva; Arda Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé.

ROM vs RMA: Live Streaming Details in India

Indian viewers can watch the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 through Sony Sports Network television channels, with online streaming available on SonyLIV. The match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on October 15, meaning Indian fans will need to tune in after midnight.

Roma vs Real Madrid Prediction: Who Will Win?

Roma will hope the home advantage will be a factor but Real Madrid are more talented on an individual level and have experienced countless high-stakes European games. If Mbappe’s pace and finishing is up to scratch and Bellingham’s influence in midfield, they may be unstoppable.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 Real Madrid

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