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Home > Sports News > Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’

Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’

Renowned Indian politician and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly questioned why India continue to play Pakistan despite all the controversy that surrounds following the final of any multi-nation tournament.

Asaduddin Owaisi Questions Need For India-Pakistan Cricket After Women's T20 Asia Cup Trophy Row. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)
Asaduddin Owaisi Questions Need For India-Pakistan Cricket After Women's T20 Asia Cup Trophy Row. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 19:00 IST

Renowned Indian politician and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly questioned why India continue to play Pakistan despite all the controversy that surrounds following the final of any multi-nation tournament. The statement from the 57-year-old politician comes after the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 13, Sunday.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: What happened after the final between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium?

With Mohsin Naqvi serving as not only the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Harmanpreet Kaur and co. refused to come to the stage to collect the trophy from him. Later, India’s coach Amul Mazumdar reasoned that it’s a stand taken by the BCCI and the contingent had to abide by the same. It mirrors the move taken by the male counterparts, who also refused to do the same after the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 final. The Indian players haven’t been shaking hands with the Pakistani players either at the time of toss or after the match.

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The reason being that the cricketing tournament took place months after 26 Indians were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir in April 2025 and Pakistan’s alleged role in the same.

In light of that, Owaisi questioned why India even continues to play against Pakistan, questioning the government for the lack of empathy towards the Indians, whose family members died in the Pahalgam terror attack.

You are allowing the BCCI to make money through TV rights. Why doesn’t the government have empathy towards the people whose family members were butchered by the terrorists in Pahalgam?”

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India thrash Sri Lanka to win their 8th title

Despite the controversy, it’s worth remembering that the team competing in the final against India was Sri Lanka, who couldn’t turn up on the day.

Half-centuries from Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were integral in taking the Women in Blue to a formidable total of 183. In response, Sri Lanka folded for 111 as Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma shared seven wickets them, with the former taking four.

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Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’
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Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’

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Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’
Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’
Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’
Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’
Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’

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