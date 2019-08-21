England is ready to lock horns with Australia in the third Test at Headingly in Leeds on Thursday, Aug 22. Joe Root and Co will be desperate to win the Test and come back in the series. On the other hand, Australia will look to win the Ashes series on the English soil after 18 years.

When and where to watch 3rd Ashes Test

Tim Paine-led Australia is all set to take on England in the third Ashes Test in Leeds, starting from Thursday, Aug 22.

When is England vs Australia third Ashes Test match?

The third Ashes Test will be played on Thursday, August 21, 2019.

Where will England vs Australia third Ashes Test be played?

The England vs Australia third Ashes Test match will be played at Headingly in Leeds.

What time does England vs Australia third Ashes Test match will begin?

The England vs Australia third Ashes Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Australia third Ashes Test match?

The England vs Australia third Ashes Test match will be broadcasted by Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming England vs Australia third Ashes Test match?

The live stream of England vs Australia third Ashes Test match will be available at SonyLIV.com.

Australia XI: Tim Paine (capt/wk), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

England XI: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

