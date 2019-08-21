Tim Paine-led Australia is all set to take on England in the third Ashes Test in Leeds, starting from Thursday, Aug 22.
When is England vs Australia third Ashes Test match?
The third Ashes Test will be played on Thursday, August 21, 2019.
Where will England vs Australia third Ashes Test be played?
The England vs Australia third Ashes Test match will be played at Headingly in Leeds.
What time does England vs Australia third Ashes Test match will begin?
The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Australia third Ashes Test match?
The England vs Australia third Ashes Test match will be broadcasted by Sony Pictures Sports Network.
How to watch live streaming England vs Australia third Ashes Test match?
The live stream of England vs Australia third Ashes Test match will be available at SonyLIV.com.
Australia XI: Tim Paine (capt/wk), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
England XI: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.