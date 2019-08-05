Australia beat England by 251 runs to win the 1st Ashes Test. Nathan Lyon has taken six wickets for just 49 runs as England were bowled out for 146.

England lost the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston by 251 runs after a middle-order collapse on the final day. It was always a tough job to bat on final day after Australia gave the hosts a humongous and improbable target in the final innings.

Australia’s bowling attack has been outstanding on Day 5 as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon tormented English batsmen and gave the Aussies a 1-0 lead in the traditional Test series.

Lyon was the top bowler for Australia, taking six wickets for just 49 runs on a turning pitch and helped the Aussies to bowl out England for 146.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App