England lost the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston by 251 runs after a middle-order collapse on the final day. It was always a tough job to bat on final day after Australia gave the hosts a humongous and improbable target in the final innings.
Australia’s bowling attack has been outstanding on Day 5 as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon tormented English batsmen and gave the Aussies a 1-0 lead in the traditional Test series.
Lyon was the top bowler for Australia, taking six wickets for just 49 runs on a turning pitch and helped the Aussies to bowl out England for 146.