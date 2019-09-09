Australia retained the Ashes after 18 years in England. Tim Paine and Co defeated England by 153 runs and took a 2-1 lead in the 5 Test series.

Australia won the fourth Test of the Ashes series and retain the Ashes series in England after 18 years. World-Cup winners England brought back to the ground by their rival Australia. With the help of Steve Smith’s double hundred, The tourists defeated England by a huge margin of 185 runs in the fourth Test and lead the Ashes series 2-1 in the 5 match Test series. Even the Joe Roor and Co win the fifth and the final Test at Oval, the Australians will be able to take the Ashes to their home considering their win in Ashes 2017-18 4-1 at their home soil.

Australians are under pressure after they lost the third Test due to Ben Stokes miraculous innings and Joe Root and his men levelled the prestigious series at 1-1 with an improbable win where the hosts chased down a mammoth target of 359 runs at Headingly.

After the Ben Stokes heroics, pundits were expecting England to fire up with strong fightback in the fourth Test in Manchester but Australian run-machine Steve Smith played spoilsport with his spectacular double-century at Old Trafford.

Smith hit a stormy 211 run in the first innings which helped Australia to make a total of 497. England in reply posted 301 in their first innings with the help of skipper Joe Root and Rory Burn’s half-century and a quickfire 41 from Jos Buttler that helped the hosts to go past the follow-on mark.

Australia was in trouble in their second innings with 44 for 4 but Steve Smith once again came out as the saviour and slammed a quick 82 runs before getting dismissed.

In chase of 383, England faced double blow at the early stage when Pat Cummins removed Rory Burnes and skipper Joe Root in the second over of the innings. However, England had a tough task to save the Test match on the final day. Batting efforts from Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Craig Overton helped them to take the match to the final session but constant wicket-falling took the match on Australia’s favour and England finally faced a 153 run loss.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App