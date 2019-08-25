England chased down a record 359 target in the third Test match in Leeds. Ben Stokes 135 (219) steers the hosts to a heroic win. England registered the highest successful run chase ever in Ashes history.

England successfully chased a mammoth target of 359 with one wicket remaining against Australia in the third Ashes Test in Leeds. The hosts registered their highest successful chase in Ashes history to hand a defeat to the Australians. With this massive run-chase England level the five-match series 1-1. England allrounder Ben Stokes played a heroic innings smashing 135 (219) in second innings. England’s previous successful chase was in 1928/29 when they chased down 332 runs.

Stokes made a remarkable 11th wickets partnership with Jack Leach which turned the match around for England. England were 203 runs behind at the start of the play on Day 4 in Headingly on Sunday. Joe Root and Ben Stokes resumed the innings for England. Root could only add 2 runs in the morning before getting dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Ben Stokes added important 86 runs with Jonny Bairstow in the fifth wicket. Soon after this valuable performance Australian bowlers struck and picked up successive wickets of Bairstow and Jos Buttler. Soon After England lost Chris Woakes as well.

At the time when England was reeling at 261 for 7, Ben Stokes came up with his heroic innings and wages a lone battle against the Australians. Stokes finished his historic innings with 11 fours and eight sixes.

