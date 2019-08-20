Ashes 2019: Steve Smith has been ruled out of the upcoming third test match of the Ashes series due to a neck injury. Smith has performed very well in the three innings played by him so far in the series.

Ashes 2019: Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Test match of the Ashes test series as he failed to recover from the neck injury faced by him in the second Test at the Lord’s stadium. The update was confirmed by Cricket Australia via a tweet on August 20, Tuesday, 2019. Steve Smith was hit on the unprotected area of his neck in the during the Lord’s test by a bouncer delivered by England pacer Jofra Archer. The former Australian skipper scored two centuries and a 92 runs inning in the first two test matches of the Ashes series.

Cricket Australia said that Steve Smith has been rested out of the third test match of the Ashes series at the Headingley stadium. Coach Justin Langer confirmed the news after the 30-year-old batsmen sat out of the training session of the Australia cricket team on Tuesday.

Steve Smith fell on the ground after facing the bouncer delivered by Jofra Archer got an on0field treatment right away. But just after a time span of 46 minutes, the former Australian skipper made a comeback and returned to the crease at the fall of the very next wicket before he was returned to the pavilion by Chris Woakes at a score of 92 runs through LBW.

Steve Smith became the first player in the history of international cricket to be substituted for concussion. Smith was replaced by Marnus Lambuschagne after Australia’s request to do so, which was further approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle. Steve Smith has delivered a tremendous performance in the Ashes 2019 as he scored 142, 144 and 92 runs in his three innings played so far. His performance made him replace Kane Williamson in the ICC Test batting rankings as he now holds the number two spot and is just nine points behind the table topper Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

