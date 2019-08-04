Australian opening batsman David Warner received a raucous reception from the English crowd at Edgbaston. However, the 32-year-old left-hander came up with an epic response to the English fans as he pulled out his pockets with smiling and clapping towards the crowd.

Warner made his comeback in the Ashes after serving a 12-month ban over the ball-tampering scandal. Warner and Smith had received a belligerent response from the English fans during the World Cup 2019. Cameron Bancroft who joined the Australian squad for the Ashes also have been heavily booed by the English fans.

However, Steve Smith’s brilliant hundred knock in the first innings silenced the English crowd momentarily but things didn’t change for David Warner who couldn’t make a decent score in the Australian innings.

In the first innings, England faced a batting collapse and the angry English fans took it out on David Warner, as he was sent to field in front of the Hollies Stand, which is known as the most vocal area at the Edgbaston ground. The 32-years-old left-hander came up with an epic response to the Edgbaston crowd who were chanting ‘he’s got sandpaper in his hands’.

The opening batsman seemed to enjoy his time as he pulled out his pockets with smiling and clapping towards the English crowds.

The crowd laughed and clapped at Warner’s response and lauded his sportsmanship.

Although, Warner’s performance in the 1st Test of Ashes series was not very impressive as he managed to make two runs in the first innings and dismissed after scoring eight runs by Stuart Broad in the second innings.

