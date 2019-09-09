England selectors named an unchanged 13-men squad for the fifth Test of the Ashes series. The hosts will look to avoid a series loss against the rivals.

England has announced an unchanged 13-men squad for the fifth and final Test of the Ashes series which is going to take place at the Kennington Oval from September 12. Surprisingly, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have been included in the squad despite their bad form in the ongoing series. Craig Overton, who made his debut in Manchester also included in the squad. England captain Joe Root wants his squad unchanged to rectify their mistakes and win the last match to share the prestigious trophy with Australia.

Australia defeated England by 185 runs in Manchester in the fourth Test of the Ashes.to retain the Ashes after taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Ben Stokes, who had faced a shoulder injury in Australia’s first innings while bowling his 11th over, didn’t bowl in Australia’s second innings. The English all-rounder’s injury will be a cause of concern for the hosts. If Ben Stokes proved unfit to play at the Oval, England would have to play him as a specialist batsman and they will also need to include a bowling allrounder in the squad. Its either Sam Curran or Chris Woakes who likely to get included in the Engish squad. Both of them missed out the third Test at Old Trafford.

England is looking to avoid their first series loss since 2001 when Steve Waugh-led Australia humiliated England by defeating 4-1 in the Ashes.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App