England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the World Cup 2019 due to a side strain which he picked up in the World Cup final at Lord's. Earlier, James Anderson has suffered an injury on Day 1 of the opening Test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

English fast bowler Mark Wood who played an important role in the World Cup campaign has been ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia due to a side strain. He picked up the injury during World Cup final at Lord’s.

Wood felt uncomfortable in his left side while bowling during the final against New Zealand but didn’t stop his spell. The 29-year-old has been sidelined for the first two Ashes test already as ECB was hopeful that he will recover and regain fitness before the third Ashes Test.

Wood has been taken 18 wickets in the World Cup 2019 and finished the tournament being the second-highest wicket-taker for his side. Jofra Archer only has taken more wickets than him(20) in the tournament.

The English pacer is known for his injury-prone career which limited him to 13 tests since his debut, just before the 2015 Ashes.

Earlier, English pace spearhead James Anderson suffered an injury to his right calf during Day 1 of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Thursday. Mark Wood’s injury will surely deepen the problem for the England team.

James Anderson, who is the most wicket-taker in Test cricket in the history of English cricket could bowl just 4 over before leaving the ground. Reports said Anderson will have to undergo a scan to know the extent of the injury.

