Ashes 2019: England’s fast bowler Olly Stone is ruled out of 2nd Test match against Australia which will be played next week. England suffered another Ashes setback with pacer Olly Stone who is out of 2nd Test due to his injury.

Team has already lost their two pace bowler Mark Wood and James Anderson, Olly Stone was the only option to replace James Anderson. England is left with limited bowler option for the 2nd test match at Lord’s.

Reports say Olly Stone is suffering from lower back pain, confirmed by Warwickshire. Paul Farbrace head of Warwickshire club said It is very disappointing for Olly Stone to be ruled for 2nd test match due to his back injury. Olly stone has to take rest till he gets his strong body back and ready to full fill the demand for a pace bowler. Bowler will undergo a scan to know his full course of treatment.

Olly Stone 25, made his debut from the test played against Ireland last month after recovery from a stress fracture suffered by him during the tour earlier this year. He took three wickets and was in the squad for first test match but did not play.

Archer replaced James Aderson and doing great. Till now, he has taken six wickets for Sussex seconds on Tuesday and provided some cheers to England. Jofra Archer who made his international debut with England in May 2019, has become the sensation of Cricket.

Ashes 2019: England’s next test match against Australia will be played on August 14, 2019, at Lord’s.

