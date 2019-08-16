In the third day of the Ashes series second test match, Australia finished the play at a score of 820 runs with a loss of four wickets at the Lord’s which is the home stadium on Friday. Just 24.1 overs were bowled before the rain made the umpires to call for an early lunch and after the first session of the game, the rain didn’t allow the game to continue and eventually umpires called off the day. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood made his debut in the season by taking three major wickets of England and the Englishmen got dismissed at a score of 258 runs. The World cup champions England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer marked his entry in the Test format with a high voltage performance. At the end of day 2, Australia was at a score of 30 runs with a loss of 1 wicket. Usman Khawaja was 18 not out and Cameron Bancroft was five-run not out.

On the day 2 of the Ashes second test match England managed to bag the wicket of David Warner in 13 overs they delivered to Australia on Day 2 in the Lord’s on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Previously in the game, England was all out at a score of 228 258 runs. Only Rory Burns and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow managed to achieve a score beyond 50 runs. Australia won the first test match by a huge difference of 251 runs at Edgbaston last week. Pat Cummins took 3 wickets by giving 61 runs and Nathan Lyon matched the records of one of the greatest player of Australia of all time, Dennis Lilee’s total of 355 test wickets. Lyon took 3 wickets by giving 68 runs in the match.

