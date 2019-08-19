Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 2nd Test match report: Australia managed a draw in the second Test and are still lead the series 1-0 against England. For his heroics hundred Ben Stokes was named man of the match at the Lord's.

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia 2nd Test match report: Top performances from English all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer’s outstanding innings went in vain after Australia managed to play a draw at Lord’s on Sunday. The second Test was played between August 15 to 19. The Day 5 play was resumed with England 96/4. Ben Stokes was the man who first held the fort for England and then hammered Australian bowlers. Off 165 balls, Stokes scored quick 115 and powered the hosts to set a challenging target of 267 runs for Kangaroos. He registered 7th Test hundred for England and had 11 boundaries and 3 long sixes in his entertaining knock.

The English bowling department performed equally well as young talent Jofra Archer and left-arm spinner Jack Leach gave some early blows to Australia. In the 4th over of Australia’s second innings, Jofra Archer picked up David Warner’s wicket, followed by Usman Khwaja in the 6th over.

It's a draw at Lord's! What an amazing few days of Ashes cricket 😱 Australia finish 154/6, scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/oYrODCm7qX pic.twitter.com/B2p3jDnRpX — ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2019

Marnus Labuschangne, Matthew Wad, and Time Paine were the other Australian batsmen who feel in the English trap. But it was Travis Head and Pat Cummins who held the fort till the last and managed to play a draw in a dramatic manner.

Although, Kangaroos saved the game but Australian skipper and team management faced a big set back after former skipper and the one of the most experienced and inform player, Steve Smith, got injured. Smith got a nasty bouncer on his neck by Archer which was over 148kmph. The moment ball struck Smith, he immediately fell down on the ground and physio was called in. This all happened in the first innings of Australia due to which Smith did not bat in the second innings. He had scored 92 runs in the first innings off 161 balls with 14 boundaries.

Later, it was announced that Smith has been ruled out for the Leed’s Test and team management will be monitoring his condition and fitness.

The rain washed out 5 sessions of the game and cut over an hour’s time in the start on Day 5.

