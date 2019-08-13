Australia is all set to lock horns with England in the second Ashes Test starting from Wednesday, August 14 at the iconic Lord’s. Both teams made a few changes in the squad after the first Test. England dropped their World-cup winning allrounder Moeen Ali after a disastrous performance in the first Test and brought in Somerset all-rounder Jack Leach. Jofra Archer is likely to appear in the playing XI after James Anderson, who is the highest wicket-taker in the format for England got injured after bowling just 4 overs in the first match.
Meanwhile, Australia surprisingly kept out James Pattinson from the team, who returned in the squad after three-and-a-half years. Pattinson took two wickets and scored 47 not out at a crucial point of the match in Australia’s second innings. Australian selectors included Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the squad. Starc was the highest wicket-taker with taking 27 wickets in the World Cup.
England won the Ashes twice after losing the opening match- in 1981 series when Ian Botham’s solo efforts turned the series for England and in the thrilling 2005 series when England won the series 2-1.
Australia squad for second Ashes Test:
Tim Paine (capt & wkt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
England squad for the second Ashes Test:
Rory Burns, Jason Roy , Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler , Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes , Chris Woakes , Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad , Jack Leach , Sam Curran .