Joe Root and his men will aim to make their comeback and even series at the mecca of cricket, Lord's. On the other hand, Australia will look to win their first away Ashes series in 18 years.

Australia is all set to lock horns with England in the second Ashes Test starting from Wednesday, August 14 at the iconic Lord’s. Both teams made a few changes in the squad after the first Test. England dropped their World-cup winning allrounder Moeen Ali after a disastrous performance in the first Test and brought in Somerset all-rounder Jack Leach. Jofra Archer is likely to appear in the playing XI after James Anderson, who is the highest wicket-taker in the format for England got injured after bowling just 4 overs in the first match.

Meanwhile, Australia surprisingly kept out James Pattinson from the team, who returned in the squad after three-and-a-half years. Pattinson took two wickets and scored 47 not out at a crucial point of the match in Australia’s second innings. Australian selectors included Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the squad. Starc was the highest wicket-taker with taking 27 wickets in the World Cup.

England won the Ashes twice after losing the opening match- in 1981 series when Ian Botham’s solo efforts turned the series for England and in the thrilling 2005 series when England won the series 2-1.

Australia squad for second Ashes Test:

Tim Paine (capt & wkt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England squad for the second Ashes Test:

Rory Burns, Jason Roy , Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler , Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes , Chris Woakes , Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad , Jack Leach , Sam Curran .

