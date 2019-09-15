England won the last and the final Ashes Test by 135 runs at the Oval to level the series 2-2. Chasing down 399 runs in the second innings, Australia bowled out for 263 runs and faced their second defeat of the tour.

England won the last and the final Test of the Ashes series at the Kennington Oval by 135 runs and levelled the series 2-2. The hosts bundled up Australia for 263 runs in the second innings of the Test match to get a spectacular win. Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade 117(166) smashed a hundred which helped Australia to give some fightback. For England, Jack Leach and Stuart Broad have been the star of the day. They both shared 4 wickets to finish Australia’s batting order. England off-spinner Jack Leach who has been trolled by the Australian cricketers a few days ago has picked up 4 wickets for 49 runs. Experienced Stuart Broad took 4 wickets for 62 runs.

