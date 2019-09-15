England won the last and the final Test of the Ashes series at the Kennington Oval by 135 runs and levelled the series 2-2. The hosts bundled up Australia for 263 runs in the second innings of the Test match to get a spectacular win. Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade 117(166) smashed a hundred which helped Australia to give some fightback. For England, Jack Leach and Stuart Broad have been the star of the day. They both shared 4 wickets to finish Australia’s batting order. England off-spinner Jack Leach who has been trolled by the Australian cricketers a few days ago has picked up 4 wickets for 49 runs. Experienced Stuart Broad took 4 wickets for 62 runs.