England announced 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test starting from Wednesday, August 9 at Lord's. Moeen Ali has been dropped as the selectors called up Somerset left-armer Jack Leach.

England announced the 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s beginning from Wednesday, August 9. All-rounder Moeen Ali has been dropped after a disastrous performance in the first Test at Edgbaston, which England lost by 251 runs to go down 0-1 in the five-match series.

Meanwhile Jofra Archer likely to make his debut next week while Somerset left-arm spinner Jack Leach has been included in the squad in the place of Moeen Ali. The 32-year-old allrounder Moeen Ali managed to take 3 wickets with the ball and scored only 4 runs for his side including a duck in the first innings. Both times, Ali was removed by Nathan Lyon.

Jack Leach, who called back in the English squad, last played for them against Ireland a few weeks ago when he scored his career-best 92.

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson will not be able to play in the second Test due to his calf injury. Anderson could only bowl four overs in the first Test at Edgbaston.

On the other hand, fast bowler Olly Stone, who has been selected in the team for the first Test but did not play, got ruled out due to a back injury.

England squad for the second Ashes Test:

Rory Burns (Surrey), Jason Roy (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Joe Denly (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Sam Curran (Surrey).

