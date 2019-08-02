England pacer James Anderson apologized to his teammates after getting injured on Day 1 of the opening Test at Edgbaston on Thursday. English pacer Stuart Broad said, they are hoping for better news than expected.

English pacer James Anderson apologized to his teammates after suffering an injury on Day 1 of the opening Test at Edgbaston on Thursday. Anderson’s bowling partner Stuart Broad has revealed today, that a distressed and shattered Jimmy Anderson came to the dressing room and apologized to his fellow teammates.

Anderson has been struggling with his calf after tearing it while playing for his county side, Lancashire, last month.

The 37-year-old pace bowler felt uneasiness and tightness in his right calf while bowling the fourth over of the match.

Anderson didn’t return to the field afterwards as he was set for a scan during the lunch break.

Broad said nothing has come to the full extent yet. He added all they can hope is a piece of better news than they are expecting.

However, without their pace spearhead, England had managed to dismiss Australia for 284. Broad has taken 5 wickets for 86 runs.

Former England skipper Micheal Vaughan said, Anderson’s injury was a massive turning point for England in the series. He added, it looks like Anderson will not be available for a few weeks. Vaughn further added, Anderson should have tested himself against Ireland which was played last week at Lord’s.

Australia had put up a total of 284 in their first innings despite losing their 8 wickets in 122 runs. Steve Smith came with a strong intent and played an outstanding knock of 144 to help the Aussies make a decent score.

