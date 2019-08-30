England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series. While playing a 4-day friendly match for Lancashire’s second XI against Durham at Chester, the 37-year-old English pacer has been pulled up after the recurrence of calf pain.

Anderson, who is highest-wicket-taker for England in Test history, appeared in the first Ashes Test but could not bowl more than 4 overs due to an old calf problem. It had been hoped that Anderson will take on to the field for the fourth Test starting from the next week after he stepped up from his injury and appeared for Lancashire second XI against Durham this week.

However, Anderson who has 575 wickets in 149 appearances in Test cricket, ranks behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble in the list of all-time leading wicket-taker in the longer format of cricket.

After Anderson’s absence in the final two Tests, England included Craig Overton in the squad for the fourth Test in Manchester. The 25-year-old Overton made his Test debut in the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia and last appeared for the national team at Auckland in March of 2018. However, Overton has a very little chance to make it to the top XI as Sam Curran is the favourite only if England deemed it necessary to make a change in the squad, otherwise Chris Woakes most likely to make way for the hosts. Young Jofra Archer made a huge impact in the previous Test with his fierce pace. England bowling line-up is expected to be filled by Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes.

