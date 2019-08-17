Ashes 2019: English pacer Jofra Archer troubled the Kangaroo batsmen with his pacy, swinging and bouncing deliveries on the Day 4 of the second Test at the Lord's.

Ashes 2019: The second Test of the enthralling Ashes series is underway between England and Australia at the Lord’s international stadium. On the Day 4, English pacer Jofra Archer bowled some quick deliveries and troubled Australia batsmen with his pace, swing and bounce. After Stuart Broad picked up 4 wickets, Archer took the charge to remove former Australia captain Steve Smith. It was a tough job to get Smith’s wicket, so English pacer tried some other plans. He bowled a nasty bouncer which struck Smith on his neck and forced him to leave the ground. Archer’s ball that made Kangaroo batsman fall on the ground was over 148 kmph.

The speedy delivery hit him in the unprotected area on his neck just below the helmet when he was cruising towards his ton and was playing on 80. He was immediately down on the ground and team physio was called to check him.

Before this, Archer smashed a ball on Smith’s hand and bowled few bouncers to trouble him. However, the ex-Australian captain returned to the crease after Peter Siddle went back to the pavilion. He continued batting but only managed to add 3 boundaries, was dismissed by Chris Woakes for the score of 92.

Two sensational talents

One incredible #Ashes contest

Our best wishes are with Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/BRlLrqR7Hm — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 17, 2019

Smith registered his seventh consecutive half-century, fall short to score his 3rd Ton in Ashes. The spectators present at the Lord’s stadium hailed Smith with a round of applause and standing ovation. In the first innings of the match, England scored 258 runs in 77.1 overs losing all 10 wickets.

In reply, Australia only managed to score 250 runs, 8 short off England’s total.

