Australia announced the 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test at Lord’s starting Wednesday. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, both who were dropped in the first Test match have been recalled in the squad, as James Pattinson has been rested. James Pattinson has been benched due to a hectic schedule ahead and him being injury-prone, the pacer has been benched.

Earlier on Monday, Australia head coach Justin Langer said, that leaving any pacer for the second Test was a tough decision to take as all six of them are very good bowlers. However, Australia was welcomed to a flat and dry pitch at Lord’s on Monday.

James Pattinson, the Australian fast bowler made his comeback in the Edgbaston Test last week after three-and-a-half years. He picked two wickets in the match and scored a crucial 47 not out in the second innings.

For the Lord’s Test, Australian selectors brought in Mitchell Starc who was the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup, taking 27 wickets. Australia also picked up Josh Hazlewood for the Lord’s Test as the selectors rested him in the World Cup to make him fit and ready for the Ashes.

Australia squad for second Ashes Test 2019: Tim Paine (c/wk), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

