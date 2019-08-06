Ashes 2019: Australia defeated England in the first Teat of Ashes 2019. Nathan Lyon, who picked up 6 wickets was the hero of the match and social media users lauded him with hilarious tweets.

Ashes 2019: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon who delivered a magical spell in the first Test. He took 6 wickets to power Kangaroos to register a thumping 251 runs victory over England at the Edgbaston. Lyon’s turning balls trapped the English batting line-up and the hosts had no answer to them.

England, had to chase a target of 398 runs but they only managed to score just four runs more than Steve Smith’s 142.

For his outstanding performance, Nathan Lyon was lauded by the fans prensent in the stadium and on social media. Pouring love and thumping Lyon’s back, fans tagged him as the new Lyon King.

An edited video from the movie The Lion King showcased Nathan Lyon as the new king was shared by Australian county cricket club Sydney Sixer, after which, tweeple are going gaga and adding hilarious comments to it.

Here is the viral video:

🙌 6/49 and 350 Test wickets for the Lyon King @NathLyon421 as the Aussies took a 1-0 series lead in the #Ashes overnight! Well played, mate! 🦁👑#smashemsixers pic.twitter.com/S1cSBPPkWV — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) August 6, 2019

It was a humiliating defeat for the teamm who recently won the limited over world tournament.

This victory was not less than any revenge fro Australia as they had faced a defeat almost a month ago at the same venue in ICC Cricket World Cup semis.

The home side neede to chase 398 runs to bag the first victory in the Ashesh 2019. On the final day, when England needed its batsman to perform their best to save the Test, the team collapsed like a house of cards and surrendered to Nathan Lyon resulting a heavy defeat and first lead for the Kangaroos in Ashes.

