Ashes 2019: Sachin Tendulkar praised former Australian captain Steve Smith's batting technique and the way he improvised in the 4th and 5th Test against England.

The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, lauded Australia’s hero for the recently concluded Ashes 2019 and analyzed the batting strength of Steve Smith. In a video, Sachin Tendulkar explained why English bowlers failed to stop Steve Smith during the entire series and how he struck over 700 runs. Smith celebrated a double century, 2-hundreds and 3 fifties averaging over 110 in last 7 matches. Sachin analyzed the way Smith was batting and what mistake England bowlers did.

He said English bowlers had only the basic Test match plan in their minds and were trying to trap Australian former skipper into the slips. Sachin said the line which English pacers were bowling was to target the off stump line and trouble Smith with swing, but Smith tackled their plan by shuffling across and covering his off stump.

Sachin said Smith was exposing his leg stump to cover the off stump line to play the cut shots or to leave the outswingers safely and smartly.

Sachin said Smith was batting very cleverly and was changing his batting approach. Comparing the Lord’s Test and other games, he said Jofra Archer’s short-pitched balls put Smith on the backfoot and restricted him. But in the next game, Smith’s approach to all English pacers was different.

This is my take on @SteveSmith49’s recent success in the Ashes. pic.twitter.com/qUNktHt5ps — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 19, 2019

Sachin said he was shocked to see Smith’s plan and how brilliantly he did his homework to change his batting stance. He added that Smith was not shuffling whenever England had a leg-slip, but the moment he English captain Joe Root removed leg-slip Smith started walking towards his right.

Sachin said for a batsman head position is the main thing to see the ball right and if he gets on the back foot and in the line of the ball, he has to defend the ball. A batsman cannot pull the ball if he is behind the ball, he has to get away from the line to open his arms to pull the ball.

Praising Smith’s homework, Sachin said he was leaving the ball and dropping his head in front instead of going on the back foot.

Sachin ended the video reiterating that complicated technique but an organized mindset is what sets

Steve Smith apart. Incredible comeback!, said Sachin Tendulkar.

