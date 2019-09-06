Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne said that he had to pick between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in Test cricket, he will choose the Australian batsman but also said Virat Kohli is on the top across all formats and the greatest batsman in the ODI cricket he has seen after Viv Richards.

Steve Smith, who has scored 589 runs in just three Test matches in the Ashes series with an astonishing average of 147.25 after serving 1-year ban from international cricket. Smith has also become the reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings this month displacing Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Smith’s gleaming performance raised one question in the cricketing world, who is the best batsman of this era?

Answering the question, Australian former leg-spinner Shane Warner said, if he had to choose one between Kohli and Smith for Test cricket, Steve Smith would have a slight advantage but the Indian skipper is on top across all formats and that his what makes Virat Kohli a complete cricketer.

Warne said, if he had to pick a batsman across all formats, he would pick Virat Kohli. He also added, Viv Richards was the greatest ODI cricketer that he saw but the Indian cricketer is now the greatest cricketer in the 50-overs cricket with no doubt.

Speaking about Test cricket, the 49-year-old Warne said, if he had to pick one between Smith and Kohli in Test cricket, he would pick Steve Smith without any doubt.

Warne believes that the Indian captain can overtake the former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 hundreds in international cricket anytime and taking account of the age of Kohli, with 68 hundreds he is very much in the race to make that happen.

The former Australian leg-spinner also lauded Kohli’s leadership skills as he said, Kohli is a wonderful leader, and he is still growing into the role. He also said the 30-year-old Indian captain was emotional when he took over the captaincy but now he has started to get the balance over his emotion, passion and being calm.

