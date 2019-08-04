Australia has set a mammoth 398 runs target for England as Steve Smith 142(207) and Matthew Wade 110(143) smashed brilliant hundred on Day 4. England need 385 more runs on the final day to win the Edbadgston test.

Australia is in a dominant position in the first test after the end of Day 4 as Steven Smith hit another century 142(207) in the second innings and Matthew Wade played a brilliant hundred knock 110(143).

Australia declared their innings at 487/8 with a lead of 397 runs. Smith smashed his 25th Test hundred and Wade scored his 3rd Test ton.

The highest successful chase in England is 404, which was chased way back in 1948 and no team could chase a target of more than 350 since then in the country. The highest successful chase at the Edgbaston ground is 283.

However, chasing a huge target of 397 runs, English openers have survived 7 overs successfully. At the end of the day, England openers will be happy about the fact that they have not lost a wicket.

Although, cricket experts are saying that Australia could have declared their innings a lot earlier. After two outstanding knocks by Smith and Wade, Aussies surely has taken control of the first Test and they will get 90 overs on Monday to take the 10 England wickets.

England, on the other hand, will probably try to save the match as they need another 385 runs but scoring that amount of runs in one day nearly impossible. England has the batting line-up capable of surviving an entire day but as the ball has started to bounce unevenly, its a million dollar question now if the English team will be able to do so or not?

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App