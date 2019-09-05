Steve Smith smashed a double-hundred in the fourth Test at the Old Trafford. He has become the first Australian to score 500+ runs in an Ashes series in England. Allan Border achieved the feat last time in 1984-85.

Steve Smith scored a third double century of his career on Day 2 of the fourth Test of the Ashes Test. After coming back from concussion Smith continued to dominate the English bowlers in the fourth Test. The 30-year-old Australian batsman punched the air and road after reaching the milestone. Smith batted more than seven hours in the match already. All of his double centuries have been scored against rival England.

Smith whose lowest score is 92 in the ongoing Ashes series, has now become the first Australian to score more than 500 runs in an Ashes series in England after Allan Border, who achieved the feat in 1884-85.

Smith was caught by Ben Stokes at first slip when he was on 118 but a no-ball by Jack Leach reprieved him. England will surely repent that missed opportunity to dismiss the current no 1 Test batsman. It was Smith’s 11th hundred in Ashes and had looked more in-touch after the lunch after getting his life back.

This was Smith’s third ton of the ongoing series. Previously he scored 144 and 142 in Australia’s 251-run victory in the opening match of the Ashes series at Edgbaston which was his first match after completing a 12-month-ban due to ball-tampering.

Australia has already scored 450+ in their first innings and looking to make it 500+. Marnus Labuschagne had impressed once again in the match as he scored 67 (128) at a crucial time and made an important partnership with Steve Smith. Labuschagne batted at No 3 and has been picked in the Australian squad replacing Usman Khawaja in the fourth Test.

