Ashes Series: England Suffer Another Blow After Losing Jofra Archer Due To THIS Reason Ahead Of Fourth Test

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of England's tour of Australia due to a side strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced

Jofra Archer and Steve Smith. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 24, 2025 17:23:33 IST

England are once again marred with injury concerns as Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series. The right-arm fast bowler will be out of action due to a side strain. Gus Atkinson has been included in the side as Archer’s replacement for the Boxing Day Test, set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26.

Another addition to the squad is Jacob Bethell who has been included in the squad and is set to play at number three in place of Ollie Pope who has had a dismal run in the series. Pope has scored only 125 runs in six innings. 

Earlier, Mark Wood was ruled out of the series after the Brisbane Test due to a left-knee injury. 

England have already lost the series after suffering defeats in the first three matches. 

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 5:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS