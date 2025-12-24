Ashes Series: England Suffer Another Blow After Losing Jofra Archer Due To THIS Reason Ahead Of Fourth Test

England are once again marred with injury concerns as Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series. The right-arm fast bowler will be out of action due to a side strain. Gus Atkinson has been included in the side as Archer’s replacement for the Boxing Day Test, set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26.

Another addition to the squad is Jacob Bethell who has been included in the squad and is set to play at number three in place of Ollie Pope who has had a dismal run in the series. Pope has scored only 125 runs in six innings.

Jofra Archer will miss the rest of the series with a left side strain. Get well soon, Jof! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ejsX0M49sz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 24, 2025







We have named our team for the Boxing Day Test. 🔁 We make two changes as Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson come into the side.@IGcom pic.twitter.com/YjBgxHgcpX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 24, 2025







Earlier, Mark Wood was ruled out of the series after the Brisbane Test due to a left-knee injury.

England have already lost the series after suffering defeats in the first three matches.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

