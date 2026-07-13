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Home > Sports News > Ashleigh Gardner’s Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll

Ashleigh Gardner’s Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll

Monica Wright publicly accuses Australia cricket vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner of cheating with teammate Georgia Voll following their sudden marriage breakdown

Ashleigh Gardner's Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll. Photo X
Ashleigh Gardner's Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 18:01 IST

Australian women’s cricket has been hit by an unprecedented personal controversy. Monica Wright, the estranged wife of national team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner, has publicly accused the star all-rounder of infidelity. In a series of explosive social media updates, Wright explicitly named Gardner’s Australian teammate, opening batter Georgia Voll, as the person involved in the alleged affair.

The public fallout erupted shortly after media outlets published investigative reports detailing the quiet breakdown and bitter separation of Gardner and Wright’s marriage. Sharing a screenshot of the initial news report on her personal Instagram account, Wright labeled the published details of their split as “too vague”. In a subsequent Instagram story, Wright uploaded a photograph of Georgia Voll, accompanied by a direct caption: “This is who my wife cheated on me with…”.

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Timeline of the Relationship and Rapid Unraveling

The public accusations mark a sharp, distressing turn for a relationship that was celebrated across the international cricket community just a year ago.

Milestone Date / Period Details
First Met 2020 Met via a dating application and began a long-term partnership.
Engagement April 2024 The couple proposed to each other, sharing the news on social media.
Wedding Ceremony April 2025 Married in a rustic ceremony in the Blue Mountains, attended by teammates.
Initial Strains Mid-2025 Strains emerged in India during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
Official Separation November 2025 Gardner reportedly moved out of their shared Sydney residence.

According to team insiders, the marriage began deteriorating within two months of the wedding. While Gardner was touring India, teammates reportedly noticed a shift in her demeanor, which was initially attributed to high-stakes tournament pressure. Wright flew to India to join her wife, where sources describe the atmosphere between the two as heavily strained. Upon returning to Sydney, an emotional conversation took place where Gardner explained her change of heart, leaving Wright completely devastated.

Personal Fallout and Administrative Silence

The separation has been described as particularly painful. The couple was actively planning to start a family and had scheduled a formal appointment at a fertility clinic, which Wright had to cancel following the sudden split. Furthermore, when Gardner vacated their home, she reportedly left behind nothing but their wedding rings inside a cupboard box.

Following her public social media posts, Wright purged her Instagram grid, deleting all photographic traces of Gardner, including their formal wedding portraits.

The explosive developments have reportedly sent shockwaves through Australia’s close-knit dressing room, where Wright had established deep personal friendships with several prominent players over the past five years. Despite the intense social media traction surrounding the infidelity claims, Cricket Australia’s communications team has issued a strict “no comment” stance. Similarly, neither Ashleigh Gardner nor Georgia Voll has released any public statement regarding the allegations.

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Ashleigh Gardner’s Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll
Tags: Ashleigh Gardner controversyAshleigh Gardner Georgia VollAshleigh Gardner wife separatedAustralia women cricket cheating scandalCricket Australia statement GardnerGeorgia Voll affair allegationsMonica Wright Instagram story

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Ashleigh Gardner’s Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll
Ashleigh Gardner’s Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll
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