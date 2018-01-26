On Thursday, new interim coach Ashley Westwood failed to inspire ATK to a win as Chennaiyin FC moved to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table after registering a come-from-behind 2-1 win at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. ATK have now lost five games, winning just draw and drawing the other three. Both teams treaded cautiously in the opening exchanges with possession changing hands at regular intervals.

New interim coach Ashley Westwood failed to inspire ATK to a win as Chennaiyin FC moved to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table after registering a come-from-behind 2-1 win at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Thursday. Martin Paterson (44th) gave ATK a first-half lead only to see it being cancelled out by Mailson Alves (51st) and Jeje Lalpekhlua (64th) in the second-half. While Chennaiyin, after the win, jumped to 23 points from 12 matches, ATK remained eighth with just 12 in their kitty from 11 outings. The hosts, who but have played like anything but reigning champions so far, were playing their first game under Ashley Westwood as head coach after Manchester United great Teddy Sheringham was shown the door owing to a string of poor performances.

ATK have now lost five games, winning just draw and drawing the other three. Both teams treaded cautiously in the opening exchanges with possession changing hands at regular intervals. In the final miniutes of the half, ATK new recruit Paterson finally broke the deadlock, poking in a Jayesh Rane dink from outside the box after visiting team keeper Karanjit Singh saved the former Burnley forward’s initial header only to be beaten on the rebound. Westwood celebrated widly on the touchline and co-owner Sanjiv Goenka was also seen clapping animatedly in what was a sigh of relief for one and all involved with the franchise.

Their joy was shortlived after the break though, as Chennaiyin equalised through Alves who nodded in Anirudh Thapa’s cross past home keeper Debjit Majumdar and into the back of the net. The half turned from bad to worse for the two-time ISL champions who first lost key attacking midfielder Zequinha to a hamstring injury, the Portuguese getting emotional as he left the field, and then leaking another goal. In-form Jeje made the most of some slack goalkeeping by Debjit after Inigo Calderon crossed the ball inside the area. Debjit failed to collect the ball which then came off Jeje and went into the net. In the reverse fixture in Chennai, ATK had lost 2-3. ATK are already without the services of midfield general Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Irish star Robbie keane, all down with injury.