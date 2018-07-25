The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in Asia Cup 2018. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the tournament, which will be hosted by UAE this time. Every team will play 2 matches in the group stage and best 4 out of 6 will qualify for the next round. The final match of Asia Cup 2018 will be held in Dubai on September 19, 2018.

Defending champions India will try to retain the trophy, while the opponents are eyeing to clinch the cup this time. Originally the tournament was scheduled to be held in India but later it was moved to UAE, due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan.

📢📢📢 The 2018 #AsiaCup schedule is here! As Asia prepares for a 💪-packed cricketing showdown, who’ll earn the bragging rights & take home the coveted 🏆? Answers coming soon, on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/iJTwsRfAu2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 24, 2018

Here is the full schedule for Asia Cup 2018

Group stage matches

15 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September – Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai)

17 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September – India vs Qualifier (Dubai)

19 September – India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September – Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September – Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September – Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September – Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September – Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September – Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

