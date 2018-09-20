As per a video doing rounds across social media platforms, Indian medium pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be seen cutting a cake with a sword to celebrate the victory. Kumar was on a sensational run against the Pakistani lineup. He picked up 3 crucial wickets and including Imam-ul-Haq's important one in the 36th over.

When the stakes were high the men in blue delivered and thrashed Pakistan by 8 wickets in the fifth match of the Asia Cup. And therefore the celebrations had to be emphatic as well. As per a video doing rounds across social media platforms, Indian medium pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be seen cutting a cake with a sword to celebrate the victory.

Kumar was on a sensational run against the Pakistani lineup. He picked up 3 crucial wickets and including Imam-ul-Haq’s important one in the 36th over. Perhaps this was the reason he cut the cake and that too using a sword.

Pakistani team looked out of sorts right from the start though they won the toss and chose to bat first. They got off to the worst possible start as they were reduced to 3/2 in the 4th over. It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who sent the 2 Pakistani openers back to the pavilion. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik tried to put the team back on track with their 82-run stand, however, once the partnership broke, their entire middle order fell like a house of cards.

