Bangladesh 90/5 after 30 overs, Mahmudullah 17, Mosaddek Hossain 9: Bangladesh will finally have the opportunity to avenge their 2016 Asia Cup final defeat when they face Indian cricket team on Friday in Dubai. All eyes will be on Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is in sensational form in Asia Cup 2018, when the two sides clash in the high-octane Super Four match. However, star allrounder Hardik Pandya’s unfortunate injury, which cut his tournament short, will come as a big blow to Men in Blue.
Indian team has been nothing short of sensational in the ongoing Asia Cup as they qualified their pool matches with flying colours. India defeated minnows Hong Kong in the first match by 26 runs and significantly improved in the second outing against Pakistan crushing the opponents by 8 wickets.
Shikhar Dhawan smashed a century against Hong Kong and scored 46 crucial runs against Pakistan. Indian bowling attack is in sublime form as well but it will miss the lethality of injured Hardik Pandya.
On the other hand, Bangladesh has seen a mixed Asia Cup so far. In their opener, they tasted bitter defeat by 136 runs at the hands of Afghanistan. However, they made a turnaround by overpowering Sri Lanka in the second ODI by 137 runs.
India will be wary of Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who posted a mammoth 144 runs in the second match against Sri Lanka. While Bangladesh will try to contain their old foe Rohit Sharma who enjoys playing big knocks against the Tigers.
Live Blog
Bangladesh 90/5 after 30 overs --- Mahmudullah 17, Mosaddek Hossain 9
Bangladesh innings have apparently hit a snag as the batsmen are refusing to take any kind of risk while the Indian bowlers don't mind it till there's no increase in run rate. It has been more than 60 balls since Bangladesh hit a boundary.
Bangladesh 83/5 after 27 overs --- Mahmudullah 13, Mosaddek Hossain 6
Bangladesh batsmen look set on the crease now and they have the potential to post a big total if the current batting partnership is not broken as soon as possible. On the other hand, Indian bowlers are being economical but have failed to find a breakthrough in past 5 overs.
Bangladesh 78/5 after 25 overs --- Mahmudullah 11, Mosaddek Hossain 3
Brilliant opening over from Kuldeep Yadav. The Indian spinner kept it tight and econmical for his side and gave away just two runs. On the other hand, Bangladesh batsmen are really testing India's patience now.
Bangladesh 75/5 after 23 overs --- Mahmudullah 9, Mosaddek Hossain 2
Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal have held the game by the jugular and leaving no stone unturned to keep Bangladesh attack at bay. In the last 5 overs, both the bowlers have expended just 10 runs. Good work from India!
Bangladesh 66/5 after 19 overs --- Mahmudullah 2, Mosaddek Hossain 0
Indian bowlers have put Bangladesh batsmen at the backfoot and leaving them no room to capitalise upon. Yuzvendra Chahal delivers a tight over and gives away just one single. Good stuff from India!
Bangladesh 65/5 after 18 overs --- Mahmudullah 1, Mosaddek Hossain 0
And here it is, another beauty from Ravindra Jadeja! The Indian bowler dismisses the looming threat in Mushfiqur Rahim on a beautiful delivery. Mosaddek Hossain the next batsman in. Bangladesh in real trouble now.
Bangladesh 63/4 after 17 overs --- Mushfiqur Rahim 19, Mahmudullah 1
Bangladesh batsmen steal three quick singles in the over. Tidy stuff from Yuzvendra Chahal. Indian bowlers will be looking to dismiss Rahim as he looks more set on the crease now and cause problems to them.
Bangladesh 60/4 after 16 overs --- Mushfiqur Rahim 17, Mahmudullah 0
Mohammed Mithun sent back to pavilion on a plumb LBW by Ravindra Jadeja. After an expensive first over, Jadeja has turned around the match single-handedly dismissing two main Bangladesh batsmen. Mahmudullah to come into bat next. Great over by the Indian spinner.
Bangladesh 59/3 after 15 overs --- Mushfiqur Rahim 16, Mohammad Mithun 9
A quick and tight over from Kuldeep Yadav. He got Bangladesh in dire straits for a moment with an LBW appeal on Mithun but to no avail. 3 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 44/3 after 10 overs --- Mushfiqur Rahim 9, Mohammad Mithun 1
Shakib Al Hasan fell prey to Ravindra Jadeja's tricky delivery and returns to pavillion at the score of 17. Not quite a start for Ravindra Jadeja but still he manages to pull a winner! The spinner is beaten to everywhere in the park by Shakib before ending up getting out. 13 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 31/2 after 9 overs --- Shakib Al Hasan 8, Mushfiqur Rahim 7
A neat and tidy over from spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He may have given a couple of easy singles to Bangladesh batsman, but he did not give them room to capitalise upon. 5 off the over.
Bangladesh 26/2 after 8 overs --- Shakib Al Hasan 5, Mushfiqur Rahim 5
A major scare for Bangladesh as Mushfiqur got an inside edge off Bumrah's delivery but MS Dhoni missed it. Had Dhoni reached the ball on time, Bangladesh could have been in real trouble. 5 off the over.
Bangladesh 21/2 after 7 overs --- Shakib Al Hasan 4, Mushfiqur Rahim 1
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar continues to cause all kind of problems to Bangladeshi batsmen. Mushfiqur Rahim is not forcing the issue and trying to play a patient game. Maiden over from Kumar.
Bangladesh 21/2 after 6 overs --- Shakib Al Hasan 4, Mushfiqur Rahim 1
Another over, another wicket! Indian bowlers are on a roll and totally dismantling the top order of Bangladesh. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Shanto at the score of 7 and the next batsman to come in is previous game's hero Mushfiqur Rahim. Bumrah bags a wicket and gives away 5 runs in the over.
Bangladesh 16/1 after 5 overs --- Nazmul Hossain Shanto 7, Shakib Al Hasan 0
Finally, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar draws first blood for India! Liton Das tried a pull on a bouncer but completely failed to reject the trajectory of the ball. A fruitful over for the Indian side. Liton Das departs at 7, the next batsman in is Shakib Al Hasan.
Bangladesh 14/0 after 4 overs --- Liton Das 7, Nazmul Hossain Shanto 5
Bangladesh batters finally roar in the game and hit Jasprit Bumrah everywhere on the pitch. Liton Das bags a boundary in the over while Shanto stole 3 quick runs on a yorker by Bumrah. 7 off the over.
Bangladesh 7/0 after 3 overs --- Liton Das 3, Nazmul Hossain Shanto 2
Another economical over from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar as he gives away just two runs in it. Bangladesh batsmen are finding it hard to hit Indian bowlers in the powerplay which is underway right now.
Bangladesh 5/0 after 2 overs --- Liton Das 2, Nazmul Hossain Shanto 1
An extremely tight over by Jasprit Bumrah. He keeps the Bangladesh batsmen on their toes and gives away no room to them. Just one leg bye run in the over. Great stuff!
Bangladesh 4/0 after 1 over --- Liton Das 2, Nazmul Hossain Shanto 1
Although an extra in the over along with three singles, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has opened the bowling attack for India on a positive note. Neat work!
Here is the final India squad:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Here is the final Bangladesh squad:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das(w), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
India win the toss and choose to bowl first!
Indian captain Rohit Sharma says, "We will bowl first. It suits us, we have played few games here and we understand the conditions here now. It gets better under the lights so it is better to chase. It is our strength and we will like to do that. Pitch is similar to what we play in India but it is little more dry. We are used to these conditions. We have played 2 games now and we understand the conditions much better. Just 1 change for us. Unfortunate injury to Hardik, he misses out and Jadeja comes in place of him."