Both Mashrafe Mortaza and Rohit Sharma will be looking to clinch qualification to the final

Bangladesh 90/5 after 30 overs, Mahmudullah 17, Mosaddek Hossain 9: Bangladesh will finally have the opportunity to avenge their 2016 Asia Cup final defeat when they face Indian cricket team on Friday in Dubai. All eyes will be on Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is in sensational form in Asia Cup 2018, when the two sides clash in the high-octane Super Four match. However, star allrounder Hardik Pandya’s unfortunate injury, which cut his tournament short, will come as a big blow to Men in Blue.

Indian team has been nothing short of sensational in the ongoing Asia Cup as they qualified their pool matches with flying colours. India defeated minnows Hong Kong in the first match by 26 runs and significantly improved in the second outing against Pakistan crushing the opponents by 8 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a century against Hong Kong and scored 46 crucial runs against Pakistan. Indian bowling attack is in sublime form as well but it will miss the lethality of injured Hardik Pandya.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has seen a mixed Asia Cup so far. In their opener, they tasted bitter defeat by 136 runs at the hands of Afghanistan. However, they made a turnaround by overpowering Sri Lanka in the second ODI by 137 runs.

India will be wary of Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who posted a mammoth 144 runs in the second match against Sri Lanka. While Bangladesh will try to contain their old foe Rohit Sharma who enjoys playing big knocks against the Tigers.

Live Blog

