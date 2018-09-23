Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman opened Pakistan's innings patiently as they refused to take chances on dangerous-looking Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Rohit Sharma quickly replaced the seamers with spinners and the decision bore fruit in no time.

Pakistan endured a tumultuous start to their second Super Four match on Sunday against a high-flying India in Asia Cup 2018. Indian bowlers wreaked havoc on an in-form Pakistan batting lineup early in the ODI match dismissing three batsmen in quick succession. Imam-ul-Haq was the first casualty, Fakhar Zaman followed next and Babar Azam was given his marching orders by the umpire after he was declared run out thanks to a review taken by MS Dhoni.

After winning the toss, Sarfaraz Ahmed elected to bat first in the hope that his side will post a big total but the decision backfired as his batsmen couldn’t deal with the pressure posed by Indian bowling attack.

Yuzvendra Chahal drew first blood for India as he dismissed Imam on a neat spinning delivery. He departed at the score of 10. Later in the 14th over, Kuldeep Yadav rose to the occasion sent Fakhar Zaman back to pavillion at the score of 31. Pakistan was struggling at 55 for 2 when Zaman left the pitch.

New batsman Babar Azam tried to cement his feet on the ground in an attempt to play a big knock but his evening was spoiled abruptly when Ravindra Jadeja ran him out. Pakistan was reduced to 58 for 3 in the 16th over.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik were determined on the pitch by the end of 29th over as Pakistan was fighting at 113 for 3.

