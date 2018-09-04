Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced their main squad for the Asia Cup 2018 scheduled to start from September 15 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has been left out from the squad with batsman Shah Masood and all-rounder Imad Wasim being recalled for the Cup.

The men in green are placed in Pool A in the 6-nation Asia Cup along with arch-rivals India. All eyes will be on the Rohit-led team India when they take on the Pakistani squad in Dubai on 19th September.

This year, Asia Cup has returned to its older format of 50-overs ODI series, last time the championship was held in T20 format where India won the tournament after beating Bangladesh in the final.

PAKISTAN 16 MEMBER SQUAD FOR ASIA CUP 2018

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain),

Fakhar Zaman,

Shoaib Malik,

Mohammad Amir,

Shadab Khan,

Imam ul Haq,

Shan Masood,

Babar Azam,

Asif Ali,

Haris Sohail,

Mohammad Nawaz,

Fahim Ashraf,

Hasan Ali,

Junaid Khan,

Usman Shinwari

, Shaheen Afridi

On Sunday, Indian squad was also announced with Rohit Sharma leading the team. Virat Kohli has been rested from the Asia Cup to ease his workload with Shikhar Dhawan being appointed the vice-captain.

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jhadav returned to the squad, while 20-year-old Khaleel Ahmed got his maiden call for team India.

India squad for Asia Cup 2018

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

