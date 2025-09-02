Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Accepting Bids For Lead Sponsorship Of Team India

The bidding process to sponsor the national team has officially been unveiled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after Dream11 pulled out and, following the recently enacted Online Gaming Act, 2025, banning the usage of real money gaming platforms.

Important points to be the sponsor of Indian Cricket Team

On September 2, 2025, the BCCI issued an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEEI) which invited reputable parties to provide bids by September 16. The future bidders are expected to buy the IEDO document at a non refundable fee of 5 lakh plus GST in the case of Indian firms or about 5675 in the case of foreign firms. The last date on which complete bid documents are received is September 16. The integrity of a brand has also been maintained by ensuring that the BCCI has strict eligibility requirements. Organizations involved in cryptocurrency, fantasy gaming, online gambling, tobacco, surrogate branding, and any other category deemed morally dubious are strictly forbidden to take part. This will make future association with BCCI in line with its sponsorship policy and Indian cricketing values.

Who is going to sponsor India in 2025 Asia Cup?

After examining the present scenario in the bidding, it appears that Team India will play in Asia Cup 2025, to be held between 9th September, without a jersey sponsor. The chances of getting a sponsor before the tournament are very low. However, BCCI has placed an important emphasis on ensuring we have a long term sponsor, instead of focusing on short term benefits, towards getting the marquee events like 2027 ODI World Cup.

Overall, this sponsorship procurement can be understood as BCCI being strategic in its deliberation on transparency, brand reputation, and long term stability over rushing to find a partner. Bidding window is a huge chance where reputed brands can identify with the global scope of the Indian cricket and their status.

