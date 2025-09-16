Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the request by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to have Andy Pycroft banned as an officiator in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in relation to the so called handshake row involving India vs Pakistan in Dubai.

On What Grounds Did Pakistan Cricket Board Make Complaint?

After the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his players didn’t do the common act of shaking hands with the Pakistan players at the coin toss and after they won by 7 wickets, PCB brought it up. PCB has alleged that Pycroft advised Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha against shaking hands with his Indian counterpart, which they assert is against not only the spirit of cricket but also the ICC Code of Conduct. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi filed official complaints with the International Cricket Council and the Asian Cricket Council, claiming that the actions of Pycroft were violations of the MCC Laws and ethics as per which the position of a match official should be held. The board also warned to cancel matches or drop out of the tournament in case their demand was not fulfilled.

ICC on Pakistan Cricket Board’s Plea

Yet, there are indications that the ICC would hardly grant PCB the wish. The main reason is said to be that Pycroft is not considered by ICC to have been a significant contributor to the handshake snub at best he is said to have been giving instructions under what he considered tournament or security measures. The ICC insiders harbor the view that the act of ousting a match official because of pressure by one board may end up providing a precedent.

Mike Hesson on India’s Gesture in India vs Pakistan Match

In the meantime, the coach of Pakistan, Mike Hesson, complained about the inability of India to shake hands indicating that Pakistan was ready to receive the traditional respectful gesture after the match. The issue due to omission of a handshake has been strongly criticized by the PCB as unsporting and elicited wider debate about the nexus of politics and sport. Asian cup matches are continuing, and Pakistan team plays against the UAE, Super 4 matches are imminent.

