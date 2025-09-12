Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Faces Lukewarm Response
In spite of the enormous interest, Indian Pakistan Asia cup 2025 match in Dubai has not sold their premium tickets as the prices go over 2.5 lakh. Organisers have reduced prices in order to compel buyers yet high prices keep off fans.

(Image credit: ANI)
(Image credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 12, 2025 18:46:31 IST

The massive build up of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 will see plenty of unsold tickets, particularly the premium tickets. In an effort to sell more and fill up the stadium in Dubai, organisers have reduced prices. Spending above ₹2.5 lakh on VIP or top category seats, which is normally among the most expected cricketing rivalries are said to be still available.

Why India vs Pakistan Match Tickets are still unsold?

High cost is a barrier that appears to be significant. Regular seats cost something, but the extremely high price tag of the premium zones, which some may regard as being prohibitively expensive in India, is turning many fans away. The Asian Cricket Council has responded to this by reducing the prices of certain tickets, but in specific amounts depending on the category of ticket. Other factors may be in play as well. News coverage indicates that there could be a more lackluster demand than normal even with an event like India vs Pakistan, because of the mood in the air or amongst the populace. The cost value equation is a question to a lot of fans spending extreme amounts of money on a premium seat might not seem reasonable when the experience or availability is not up to the hype. 

Asia Cup 2025 tickets sales are getting a slow response? 

With that said, there are officials pushing back on media speculation that ticket sales are slow. They refer to certain indications as being encouraging, stating that after pricing has been fixed or some additional seating has become available, the figures may rise. There is also the aspect of timeline people may be waiting until the last moment, hoping to get some offer or a price reduction. On the whole, the scenario is shocking. When India plays Pakistan, a match nearly always sells out way up front. However, as some of the top seats remain unsold, organisers have been forced to reconsider their cost, offers, and perhaps even the emotional attachment of the supporters. 

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo All Set To Play In India? Goa Moments Away From Making History

Tags: asia cup 2025india vs pakistanindia vs pakistan match tickets

