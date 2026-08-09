Asia Cup 2027 Venues: Where Will Team India Play? Check Latest Updates on India’s Matches

With the 2027 World Cup only 14 months away, Team India are arguably the one team to keep focus on heavily. While the dates for ACC Asia Cup 2027 were reportedly out, the venues seemed to have been leaked too. With the multi-nation tournament likely to take place from June 18 to July 4, what are the venues for the same? Find out here.

Asia Cup 2027: Where will the multi-nation tournament take place?

According to an account on the social media platform of X, Bangladesh will host the event, with Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong and Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet as the designated venues. Mirpur is likely to host the final. Nevertheless, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to reveal any official information regarding schedule, venues and the participating teams. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get automatic qualification, given they are full-member nations, while the remaining three sides will be determined via the ACC Premier Cup this year.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 – ASIA CUP 2027 🇧🇩🏏 Bangladesh are set to host the Asia Cup 2027 from 18 June to 4 July. 🏆 – Venues:

• Dhaka

• Sylhet

• Chattogram 🏟️ Final: Mirpur, Dhaka 🇧🇩 A major cricket event is heading to Bangladesh! 🔥#AsiaCup2027 #Bangladesh #ACC #Cricket pic.twitter.com/li3PvqS9oO — Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) August 9, 2026

Since the ODI World Cup is on the horizon, Asia Cup 2027 will take place in the 50-overs format, with the 2018 and 2023 edition also happening in the same version. There have also been reports that Bangladesh will serve bouncy decks to give the players the appropriate preparation for the World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to play their final Asia Cup edition

The 2027 edition could well be the final Asia Cup edition for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, given they are in the wrong side of their 30s and could also retire after the World Cup.

Spotlight will also be on whether or not Jasprit Bumrah plays, given the recent injury setback he has had. The recent knee injury could rule him out for a long time and the Indian management is expected to be quite circumspect moving forward.