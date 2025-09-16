Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is

Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is

Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 01:16:30 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI): Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka continued his fine run in T20Is, leapfrogging Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera to have the most fifty-plus scores in the format for his country.

Nissanka achieved this milestone during his side’s Asia Cup Group B match against Hong Kong at Dubai. During the run-chase of 150, Nissanka scored a solid 68 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 154.55.

This is Nissanka’s 17th fifty-plus score in T20Is for Sri Lanka, all of them half-centuries. Now, he is above Mendis (16 half-centuries) and Perera (a century and 15 fifties) in this aspect, continuing his rise as a trustworthy batter in the Lankan Lions’ T20I set-up.

He is SL’s third-highest T20I run-getter, with 2,068 runs in 70 matches and 69 innings at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 124.22, with best score of 90. With Perera (2,159 runs in 84 matches) and Mendis (2,090 runs in 86 matches), he does not have to do much to become the top run-getter in the format for SL.

This year in T20Is, Nissanka has scored 348 runs in nine innings at an average of 38.86, with a strike rate of 148.71 and three fifties, including a best score of 68.

With 118 runs in two matches at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of over 151, including two fifties, Nissanka is the top run-getter in Asia Cup 2025 so far.

With this win, Sri Lanka tops Group B with two wins in two matches, while Hong Kong is out of the competition having lost three in three matches.

Put to bat first by SL, a half-century from Nizakat Khan (52* in 38 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and a crucial knock from Anshuman Rath (48 in 46 balls, with four boundaries) took Hong Kong to a fighting 149/4 in 20 overs. During the run-chase, SL was always in the hunt with Nissanka continuing his consistent run, but they collapsed from 119/2 to 127/6 in 17.1 overs. From there, Hasaranga (20* in nine balls, with two fours and a six) and Dasun Shanaka guided Lankan Lions to a crucial win, sealing their Super 4s spot with seven balls to go. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: pathum-nissankapathum-nissanka-asia-cuppathum-nissanka-most-fifty-plus-scores-sri-lanka-t20ipathum-nissanka-sri-lankapathum-nissanka-t20issri-lanka-hong-kong

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats
No official decision taken on PCB's demand to remove referee Pycroft after India refused to shake hands with Pak players in Asia Cup clash: ICC sources
"He has a very sharp cricketing brain": PBKS batter Shashank Singh lauds Shreyas Iyer's leadership
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: UAE Standing in Group A After Defeating Oman By 42 Runs, India Qualifies For Super 4
World Athletics C'ships: Murali Shreesankar fails to reach long jump final; poor day for women's 3000 steeplechase athletes

LATEST NEWS

Gaza Crisis: Benjamin Netanyahu Admits Israel Facing Long-Term Isolation Over War
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House
BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat
CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations
"It could have been stereotypical": Ranvir Shorey on exploring layered role in 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali'
EOW records Raj Kundra's statement in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case
Ethanol-blended fuel has no impact on vehicles: Hardeep Puri reassures
Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is
Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians
Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is
Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is
Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is
Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is

QUICK LINKS