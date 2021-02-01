Asian Champion Divya Kakran is going very tough as she suffered defeat twice in a span of a month. Few days back, she lost to Ritu Malik in the inter Railway and now at the National Championship, she lost to Rajni of UP. The Haryana team took the title, followed by Railway and Delhi team.

Agra : It seems that the days of Asian Champion Divya Kakran is going very tough. She suffered defeat twice in a span of a month. Few days back, she lost to Ritu Malik in the inter Railway and now at the National Championship, she was upset by Rajni of UP. Not only this, the loss of experienced Ritu Malik and Sakshi Malik and the emergence

of many players who came from juniors to seniors was the biggest feature of this championship. This National Women Wrestling Championship’s team title won by Haryana followed by Railway and Delhi for the second & third position.

Four of the five final bouts were one-sided on the second day, indicating that the wrestlers had a significant impact on the absence of this sports for nearly 11 months due to Covid. In the 53 Kg final, Nandini of Maharashtra got a by fall victory against Delhi’s Mamta in the final after leading 8-0. Asian Champion Sarita proved to be a very attacking wrestler in the 59 Kg. She won a gold by defeated Sanju Devi of Haryana by technical superiority. She was applied Gatranch technique four times in the final. Interesting is that once she was a defensive wrestler.

65 Kg category final was won by Railway’s Nisha by defeated Monika of Rajasthan by technical superiority. Nisha’s counter-attack and her dodging techniques were the center of attraction. Former CWG gold medalist Anita of Haryana won the 68 Kg gold by defeated Rajni of UP on Irani technique & got a by fall victory. Haryana’s experienced wrestler Kiran defeated HP’s fastest growing wrestler Rani in the final by 5-4 and won a gold.

Also read: East & South Union Budget Bonanza: FM announces National Highway projects for 4 poll bound states

Disappointment, resentment in the face, not being able to maintain a good lead and making repeated mistakes on mistakes in desperation – here we are talking about Rio Olympics medalist Sakshi Mali who lost to Sonam again. Sonam a budding wrestler from Haryana defeated Sakshi Malik for the third time within a span of nearly one year. This was again a proud moment for Sonam who came from junior to senior.

This is a good sign of Indian wrestling. Few days back, star wrestlers like Narsingh Yadav, Amit Dhankad, Jitendra and Sarvan had a similar fate in the men’s national championship where many upcoming wrestlers were in the limelight. At the same time, same thing was seen in the women’s championship. At one time Sakshi had taken a 4-0

lead but after that Sonam’s power game and the use of the right technique on the right time changed all the equations. First, she reduced the lead by collecting one point each and then collected two points to apply Bangaldoov technique. Even this couldn’t satisfy Sonam. She scored two more points. This bout was a little rough which gave the duo a caution. Eventually, Sonam managed a big upset with a score of 7-4. Earlier, in the trial of the 2020 Asian Championships, Sonam had defeated Sakshi twice. The trial was organized two times.

Haryana wrestlers won four gold out of five on the first day and the other gold was won by Pinki of Railway in the 72 Kg category . Pinki broke Haryana’s dream of a clean sweep by defeating Naina of Haryana by 7-2. Apart from this, in the 57 Kg final, Anshu of Haryana defeated the experienced railway wrestler Lalita with ease. Anshu had recently

won the only medal to be awarded to the country in the individual World Cup. In the 55 Kg, Haryana’s rising star Anju got the benefit of an injury of Bunty in the final and she won a gold with a walk over in the final. Meenakshi of Haryana defeated Hanni Kumari of Haryana to win a 50 Kg gold after defeating her. Haryana seems to have a copyright on this particular weight category because the previous champions Vinesh, Ritu Phogat, Seema and Nirmala were from Haryana and now both women wrestlers who have reached the final in this weight category are also from Haryana.

Also read: Union Budget 2021 Highlights: FM presents #IndiaNextBudget; Health & Infrastructure top priority