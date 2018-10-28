India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2018 final live score: India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, India vs Pakistan hockey final, India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy, Ind vs Pak hockey final, Ind vs Pak hockey live score, India vs Pakistan hockey score, Asian Champions Trophy live score, hockey live score, hockey score, Hotstar live, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Jio TV, muscat, oman

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2018 final live score: India and Pakistan will face each other in what is touted to be a fiercely-contested final of men’s Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. India secured the final berth after overpowering Japan 3-2 in semi-final match while Pakistan struggled to book a showdown with its eternal rivals after seeing off stiff competition from Malaysia. Pakistan won the semi-final on a penalty shootout after losing a 4-1 lead in the match.

Pakistan will have the opportunity to avenge the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy final defeat to India but given the form that the Men in Blue are in, it will be difficult for the Pakistani team to topple their neighbours. Both Pakistan and India have won the much-coveted trophy twice since its inception and it will be interesting to see which team will pull a historic win today.

Here is the playing squad of India: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Gurjant Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh (GK), Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh

Here are the live updates from India vs Pakistan men’s Asian Champions Trophy final:

Live Blog

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App