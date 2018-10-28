India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2018 final live score: India and Pakistan will face each other in what is touted to be a fiercely-contested final of men’s Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. India secured the final berth after overpowering Japan 3-2 in semi-final match while Pakistan struggled to book a showdown with its eternal rivals after seeing off stiff competition from Malaysia. Pakistan won the semi-final on a penalty shootout after losing a 4-1 lead in the match.
Pakistan will have the opportunity to avenge the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy final defeat to India but given the form that the Men in Blue are in, it will be difficult for the Pakistani team to topple their neighbours. Both Pakistan and India have won the much-coveted trophy twice since its inception and it will be interesting to see which team will pull a historic win today.
Here is the playing squad of India: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Gurjant Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh (GK), Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh
Here are the live updates from India vs Pakistan men’s Asian Champions Trophy final:
Live Blog
Here’s a look at the 11 players of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will take on Pakistan in the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 on 27th October. Watch LIVE on @StarSportsIndia 2/2HD and @hotstartweets from 10:40 PM (IST). #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BisAomuEsK— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 28, 2018
Are you game tonight? Well, Hockey India has been promoting the much-anticipated match on Twitter. The match will start at 10:40 pm India time and its live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.
The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will take on Pakistan in the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 on 28th October 2018. Catch the action LIVE on @StarSportsIndia 2/2HD and @hotstartweets from 10:40 PM (IST) tonight!#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/W6YUSNaJfS— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 28, 2018
Rupinder Pal Singh was upbeat ahead of the crucial encounter as he wished India to secure a big win over Pakistan and finish the ongoing campaign on a record high. He cheered the Men in Blue to win the match through a tweet.
BIG BIG DAY!— Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) October 28, 2018
Time to finish the campaign on a high.
Let’s win it boys 👊🏻 🏆#INDvPAK #HeroACT2018 pic.twitter.com/CrftzYVdaF