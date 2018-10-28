Asian Champions Trophy: After beating Japan by 3-2 in the semi-final match, India is all set to face arch-rival Pakistan in finals today. The India vs Pakistan hockey Asian Champions Trophy final match will be played in Muscat and will commence at 10:40 pm (IST). While Malaysia will compete with Japan for the third position.

Asian Champions Trophy: In the hockey Asian Champions Trophy, India surpassed Japan by 3-2 in an exhilarating semifinal match on Saturday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. And now will take on the arch-rival Pakistan in the finals today. The match will commence at 10:40 pm (IST) in the final of Asian Men’s Championship. Thanks to Gurjant Singh (19′), Chinglensana (44′) and Dilpreet Singh (55′), who scored goals for India and helped the team to register a victory. For Japan, Hirotaka Wakaru (22′) and Hirotaka Zendana (56′) were the players to hit the nets but their hard work was ruined as Japan loss to India by 2-3.

Today’s India vs Pakistan match is going to be a cliffhanger as the world will be waiting for the mother of all battles—India vs Pakistan. The Asian Champions Trophy finals will be a golden chance for both the sides to boost their confidence before the season-ending World Cup, which will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16, 2018. It’s going to be a super Sunday as before the India vs Pakistan game, Japan will face Malaysia for the third-place match.

Here’s how you can catch India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy:

Event: Asian Champions Trophy 2018

Venue: Muscat, Oman

Date: October 28, 2018

Time: 10:40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2

Online live streaming: Hotstar

Live Written updates: NewsX.com

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More