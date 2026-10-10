Asian Cup Hockey Opening Ceremony In Jalandhar On October 27; Matches To Be Held Till November 2: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed all departments to ensure world-class arrangements for the Asian Cup Hockey tournament from October 27 to November 2, with a focus on seamless coordination, international-standard facilities, city beautification and hospitality. He also called for a statewide trophy tour and greater student participation to build public enthusiasm, asserting that Punjab must set new benchmarks in hosting international sporting events.

Chairing a review meeting, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “It will be ensured that the prestigious international sporting event becomes a landmark occasion in Punjab’s sporting history.” He directed all departments to work in close coordination and leave no stone unturned in providing world-class facilities to participating teams, officials, spectators and visitors.

The Chief Minister stated, “Punjab is renowned across the world for its rich hockey heritage and contribution to Indian sports. We must set new benchmarks in organising international sporting events and provide world-class facilities to participating teams, officials, spectators and visitors.”

He said that the participation of leading hockey nations, including India, China, Malaysia, Japan, Bangladesh and South Korea, would place Punjab in the international sporting spotlight and provide an opportunity to showcase its hospitality, infrastructure, sporting excellence and vibrant cultural traditions.

The Chief Minister said that the opening ceremony of the tournament would be held in Jalandhar on October 27, with matches scheduled from October 27 to November 2. He directed all departments concerned to complete preparations well in advance and ensure that the championship was organised with the precision and professionalism expected of a major international sporting event.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann directed officials to ensure that every visiting delegation received a warm welcome and experienced the finest standards of hospitality throughout its stay. He emphasised that preparations must extend beyond the stadium to encompass the entire city, with particular attention to cleanliness, sanitation, beautification and public amenities.

He directed the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, to undertake comprehensive cleanliness drives, improve sanitation, maintain public spaces and ensure that the city presented a clean, welcoming and attractive appearance to international visitors. He also called for necessary beautification measures and instructed officials to ensure that roads leading to the stadium and other important locations were properly maintained, with recarpeting wherever required.

Highlighting the importance of hospitality, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure comfortable and high-quality accommodation for participating teams and their support staff. He said that accommodation, transportation, security, food and other essential facilities must be coordinated meticulously so that players could concentrate entirely on their performances.

He also directed officials to ensure smooth transportation between hotels, venues and other designated locations, with appropriate coordination to avoid inconvenience or delays. Taking a detailed review of the arrangements, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann instructed all departments to verify preparedness at the ground level and immediately address any shortcomings.

“The success of an international tournament depends not merely on the readiness of the main venue but also on supporting infrastructure, accessibility, sanitation, traffic management and public amenities. Every logistical detail must be addressed before the arrival of international delegations,” he said.

Calling for widespread public participation, the Chief Minister directed officials to facilitate visits by school and college students so that young people could witness international hockey matches and draw inspiration from world-class players. “Sporting events of this stature should inspire a new generation to embrace sports, discipline and teamwork. Special attention must be given to making matches accessible to students and encouraging young people to connect with Punjab’s proud hockey legacy,” he said.

To generate excitement ahead of the championship, the Chief Minister directed officials to explore a statewide publicity campaign featuring the tournament trophy, or its replica, displayed in a specially designed SUV that would travel across Punjab. “The initiative will help build awareness, encourage public participation and bring the excitement of the international tournament to people in different districts,” he added.

He further said that a dedicated liaison committee would be constituted to ensure seamless coordination among government departments, tournament organisers and other stakeholders, enabling the championship to be organised efficiently and to the highest standards.