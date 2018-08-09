The Asian Games is a multi-disciplinary sports event that is held once every 4 years. Sportsperson form many countries are welcomes to participate in the event. this time, the 2018 Asian Games are to be held in 2 Indonesian cities: Jakarta and Palembang.

His father Vece Paes was also into sports, who was a hockey player who participated in Olympics in 1972

As the 2018 Asian Games, also known as the Jakarta Palembang 2018 are scheduled to take place from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in the 2 Indonesian cities: Jakarta and Palembang, many sportspersons are gearing up for their new battle and to bag medals for the country. India is scheduled to compete in the 2018 Asaina Games and will be participating in 34 sports out of 40 sports.

Among the top sportsperson participating in the 2018 Asian Game is Indian Tennis player Leander Paes, 45, also known as Leander Adrian Paes. Born in Kolkata, Paes was raised by his Goan parents. His father Vece Paes was also into sports, who was a hockey player who participated in Olympics in 1972.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018 Boxing: Vikas Krishan Yadav will look to emulate his CWG run in Jakarta

In his career, Laes won 8 doubles and 6 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. Since 1992, he has competed in 6 consecutive Olympic Games, which made him the only Indian so far to achieve this honour.

Considered as one of the most successful professional Indian tennis players, he was also given Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1996-97, the Arjuna Award in 1990 and the Padma Shree award in 2001.

Leas He also won the bronze medal for the country in singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He is known as the 1st Indian and the only tennis player at seven Olympic Games.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018 Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat gears up to pinfall opponent in women’s freestyle category

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018 Wrestling: Sumit Malik prepares for men’s freestyle 125kg category

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More